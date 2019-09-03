News Blitz 9/3: New roster roundup 

The Patriots players are off on Tuesday but there's still plenty of news to digest after a weekend of finalizing the initial roster and filling out the practice squad. Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels and Steve Belichick will speak to the media this morning, watch out for the Unfiltered Notebook this afternoon recapping those calls.
Here's the best news bits to catch you up on all things Patriots this morning!
Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald takes a look at Chase Winovich's early loyalties as a Steelers fan and how he's assimilating to life in the NFL.
Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal has a closer look at undrafted wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and how he's not taking the opportunity with the Patriots for granted.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic speaks with Nick Saban and Joe Philibin among others to find out what makes Bill Belichick such an effective head coach and why the Patriots are so good year in and year out.
Tom E. Curran is happy for Brian Hoyer and the deal he got from the Colts.
Pro Football Focus has Tom Brady as the top-rated quarterback entering the 2019 season:
Greg Bedard breaks down how the Patriots new-look receiver corps might be constituted for Week 1.
Mac Cerullo takes a closer look at receiver Demaryius Thomas and what a match up nightmare he can be.
Ryan Hannable has the Patriots rounding out their practice squad with a final two players, bringing them to the max of 10.
Finally, we're just five days away from home opener and the unveiling of the sixth banner.