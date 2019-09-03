Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 20 - 12:24 AM | Mon Aug 23 - 11:59 PM

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

Cam Newton 8/16: 'The energy is set as soon as you walk out here'

Mac Jones 8/16: 'Staying on the same page is what it is all about'

Notebook: Pats get high-energy start to joint practices

Training Camp Practice Time Updates!

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

Notebook: Pats' veteran defenders sharing experience

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

News Blitz 9/3: New roster roundup 

Sep 03, 2019 at 09:14 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20190903_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

The Patriots players are off on Tuesday but there's still plenty of news to digest after a weekend of finalizing the initial roster and filling out the practice squad. Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels and Steve Belichick will speak to the media this morning, watch out for the Unfiltered Notebook this afternoon recapping those calls.

Here's the best news bits to catch you up on all things Patriots this morning!

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald takes a look at Chase Winovich's early loyalties as a Steelers fan and how he's assimilating to life in the NFL.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal has a closer look at undrafted wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and how he's not taking the opportunity with the Patriots for granted.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic speaks with Nick Saban and Joe Philibin among others to find out what makes Bill Belichick such an effective head coach and why the Patriots are so good year in and year out.

Tom E. Curran is happy for Brian Hoyer and the deal he got from the Colts.

Pro Football Focus has Tom Brady as the top-rated quarterback entering the 2019 season:

Greg Bedard breaks down how the Patriots new-look receiver corps might be constituted for Week 1.

Mac Cerullo takes a closer look at receiver Demaryius Thomas and what a match up nightmare he can be.

Ryan Hannable has the Patriots rounding out their practice squad with a final two players, bringing them to the max of 10.

Finally, we're just five days away from home opener and the unveiling of the sixth banner.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Pats close in on the final week of preseason

Statement from Bill Belichick on Floyd Reese

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Eagles presented by CarMax

Breaking down Cam Newton's efficient performance against Eagles

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mick Lombardi 8/22: 'We have to make sure we do our job everyday'

Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi addresses the media on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 8/22: 'My focus is on our offense improving'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Jerod Mayo 8/22: 'Right now we're just focusing on fundamentals'

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Top plays from Patriots running backs vs. Eagles Preseason Week 2

Watch the New England Patriots running backs make video game-like moves vs. the Philadelphia Eagles during Preseason Week 2.

Cam Newton gives away footballs during touchdown celebration

Cam Newton celebrates Patriots touchdowns against the Eagles by giving away a game ball to lucky fans in Philadelphia.

Week 2 Recap: Patriots in Philadelphia

Recapping the Patriots week of joint practices and their Preseason Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising