Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Thursday, May 28, 2020 04:46 PM

NFL announces rule changes

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-gillette-stadium-view
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

The NFL announced three new playing rules and one new bylaw change that were adopted by the league for implementation during the 2020 season. Owners and league officials have been meeting virtually this week to weigh this year's changes .

Approved rules include making permanent the use of automatic replay reviews, expanded defenseless player protections for returners and preventing the manipulation of the game clock by committing dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.

The use of replay after scoring plays and turnovers has been successful and will be kept permanently, while the league decided not to continue with last year's expanded challenge ability on pass interference.

Protections for players continues to be a driving force in rule change, as kick and punt returner jobs will get a little less dangerous.

The league will also expand the rule that allows a player to return from Injured Reserve from two players to three in a season. All three players will still have to be on the initial 53-man roster however. That will keep IR from being a place to stash those injured after training camp starts.

The proposed 4th-and-15 alternative for the onside kick did not pass, though the league seems intent on getting away from plays with higher injury potential. Tweaks to the onside kick will remain under consideration.

The full rules announcement from the NFL:

Approved 2020 Playing Rules Summary

  1. By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 15, Section 2, to make permanent the expansion of automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful Try attempt.
  2. By Competition Committee; expands defenseless player protection to a kickoff or punt returner who is in possession of the ball but who has not had time to avoid or ward off the impending contact of an opponent.
  3. By Competition Committee; prevents teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.

Approved 2020 Bylaws Summary

  1. By League Office; increases the number of players that may be designated for return from two to three. Incorporates interpretations applicable to bye weeks during the regular season and postseason.

Advertising