NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Oct 11, 2020 at 03:02 PM
NFL

Staff

AP Photo

Following the postponement of the Week 5 Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game, the NFL announced today the following schedule changes:

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The team by team changes:

Denver Broncos

Bye moves from Week 8 to Week 5

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

New England Patriots

Bye moves from Week 6 to Week 5

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Los Angeles Chargers

Bye moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7

Bye moves from Week 7 to Week 8

New York Jets

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 10

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game scheduled for Monday, October 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET has been postponed.
These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.
The New England Patriots announced that that they have re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Pool Reporter Adam Teicher Interview with Referee Tony Corrente.
The Patriots announced that RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski were activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, WR Isaiah Zuber has been added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots have also placed DB Cody Davis and RB Sony Michel on injured reserve.
Heidi Holland from Middletown, R.I. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to the S.E.A.L. Foundation in Lakeville, Mass. As part of this recognition, the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization. 
The NFL announced today that the Week 4 New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game will be played on Monday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
​​The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

