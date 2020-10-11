NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Following the postponement of the Week 5 Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game, the NFL announced today the following schedule changes:

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The team by team changes:

Denver Broncos

Bye moves from Week 8 to Week 5

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

New England Patriots

Bye moves from Week 6 to Week 5

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Los Angeles Chargers

Bye moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7

Bye moves from Week 7 to Week 8

New York Jets

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 10