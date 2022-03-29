Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 29 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

NFL makes quick work of overtime proposal

New overtime rules are coming to the NFL this season, but not for every game.

Mar 29, 2022 at 05:41 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Overtime coin toss
Photo by David Silverman

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Overtime periods in the NFL are going to look a bit different from now on, though only if they happen during the postseason.

With very little business to conduct Tuesday at the league's Annual Meeting, thanks to only a handful of rule change proposals having been submitted, representatives of all 32 clubs voted to amend the current overtime format for playoff games and Super Bowls.

Going forward, any such postseason contest that runs past the traditional four quarters of play will be decided only after each team has had at least one possession on offense. This rule change, originally submitted jointly by the Colts and Eagles, asked that all overtime games, including regular season games, be subject to this new rule. However, it was agreed at the Annual Meeting that only overtime playoff games be decided in this fashion for now.

This proposal came after a thrilling OT Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, in which the home Chiefs took the ball and immediately scored a touchdown, thus ending the game. In what had been a seesaw battle throughout regulation, particular in the late fourth quarter, many observers felt it was time to allow both teams a chance to score.

The way the new rule is written, though, it seems only to postpone what had been inevitable previously. Under the new language, if both teams possess the ball in overtime one time apiece, and the score remains knotted thereafter, whoever scores next wins the game. So, for example, had the Bills gotten the ball, tied the game against K.C. with a TD, and the Chiefs got the ball back and scored, the Chiefs would have been granted a sudden-death victory, albeit a possession later than they already did in reality.

The measure that passed, however, seems at least to be a step in the right direction for those who have been lobbying for a more equitable solution to overtime games in the playoffs. The adjusted Indy/Philly proposal was passed just before lunchtime on Tuesday, after a brief debate during the morning. As mentioned, the current rules still apply to regular season games in 2022. Those being, that if the first team to possess the ball scores a touchdown on their first drive, they automatically win the game without the other team getting a crack at the football.

Related Content

news

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

The Patriots owner expressed optimism for his team as he met with reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting.
news

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

The Patriots appear to have two of their three preseason opponents set as plans for summer joint practices are coming together.
news

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Patriots fans are concerned about the team's free agency approach, while wondering how the returning players might develop and help the team finish stronger than in 2021, while keeping an eye on April's draft.
news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

NFL focusing on DEI at Annual Meeting 

The league is attempting to follow through on a promise to be more proactive when it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion issues.
news

Sense of urgency in AFC following frenzied free agency period 

The Patriots' rivals in the American Football Conference admit there's a race to keep pace in the increasingly competitive conference.
news

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Bill Belichick held his first media availability of the offseason from the owner's meetings, touching on a wide variety of topics.
news

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

It hasn't been a flashy start to free agency for the Patriots, but we're just getting to the time when they do their best work.
news

Primer: What to expect at 2022 NFL Annual Meeting

Looking ahead to next week's yearly gathering of football power brokers in Florida. 
news

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

With NFL Draft season in full swing, a collection of local small school prospects hoped to make an impression at Holy Cross' Pro Day.
news

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

The Patriots re-signed tackle Trent Brown but plenty of questions remain up front.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL makes quick work of overtime proposal

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.

Debrief: Belichick Talks Coaching Changes at NFL Owners Meetings

Tamara Brown, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault share their impressions on what Belichick and coaches from around the league had to say at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.

Bill Belichick 3/28: "It's important that all our players get good coaching"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at the NFL Coaches breakfast in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go behind the scenes with the Patriots scouting department in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition, we discuss what the recent free agent signings and departures mean for the team, and Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss returning for another season to play with the Patriots. Slater also discusses why he takes it upon himself to share knowledge, experience and leadership with younger players.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising