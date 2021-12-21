NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

Not sure I've seen a bad team play harder than Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions do each week. Campbell may not be a great coach in terms of preparation and strategy but watching his players rally around him is impressive. At 2-11-1 and with loads of starters lost to injuries and COVID, the Lions keep making life tough on virtually all of their opponents – as Arizona found out the hard way on Sunday. … Carolina lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quad injury prior to their game in Buffalo, and coach Matt Rhule then held community auditions during the pregame. In the end he determined that none of the candidates would attempt a kick and instead went for two after both touchdowns and passed up a field goal attempt on fourth-and-9. Ultimately it didn't really affect the game since the Panthers made their first two-pointer and wound up losing 31-14. But it was striking watching various members of the team kicking before the game, and immediately thoughts of the Patriots came to mind. Belichick would no doubt already know the identity of his backup kicker long before any such emergency presented itself. In fact, time is spent during training camp each year preparing for such emergencies. This summer the team ran reps that included Deatrich Wise snapping to Gunner Olszewski, who held for punter Jake Bailey. Obviously not an ideal situation, but Belichick and the Patriots would be much more prepared for the scenario. … Miami was 1-7. The Dolphins are now 7-7. They become just the fourth team in history to begin a season 1-7 and make it back to .500. … Over the years there was a lot of blue-print talk when it came to beating Tom Brady and the Patriots. It seemed every time Brady lost, fans wondered if a blue print to containing him had been found. Rex Ryan's Jets, Tom Coughlin's Giants and John Harbaugh's Ravens periodically had success but none did so consistently. That distinction may belong to Dennis Allen's Saints, however, who took down Brady for the fourth straight time (not including postseason) Sunday night. Brady was shut out for the first time since 2006 as the Saints continued their mastery of the GOAT.