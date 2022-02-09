NFL Teams Up with Roblox to Expand Metaverse Presence with NFL Tycoon Experience

Official website of the New England Patriots

Feb 09, 2022 at 12:06 AM
New York, NY – (February 9, 2022) – The National Football League and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), announced today the launch of NFL Tycoon to engage the next generation of NFL football fans in the Metaverse. The NFL will be the first official major sports league to offer a persistent experience on Roblox, a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences.

"We are beyond thrilled to partner with Roblox as we journey deeper into the Metaverse and continue to learn the value of interactive shared experiences for the NFL," said Joe Ruggiero, SVP, Consumer Products at the NFL. "We see Roblox as an extension of NFL's real-life engagement platforms for emerging social connectivity where fans can learn the game and business side of NFL football. This is a new frontier of how fan engagement will evolve for the League, and we are excited to be a part of this dynamic space that will continuously evolve over time with new experiences." 

NFL Tycoon lets fans build, play, and learn in their own NFL-centered world through a combination of the popular tycoon and simulator genres on Roblox where nearly 50 million users are connected daily. Throughout the year, NFL Tycoon will host virtual live events and activations that coincide with the NFL calendar, starting with "Destruction House," an interactive event inspired by the highly anticipated NFL Super Bowl LVI commercial. Fans will be able to compete against each other to playfully destroy an everyday neighborhood house and unlock and purchase new and limited-edition virtual goods influenced by Super Bowl LVI, the two competing teams, and the NFL. On Super Bowl LVI Sunday, fans can also watch the commercial that inspired the immersive "Destruction House" within the experience.

"Partnering with NFL, a digital innovator, brings more ways for our community to celebrate their fandom," said Christina Wootton, VP, Global Brand Partnerships at Roblox. "We are excited to see sports and entertainment evolve to bring in fun, authentic and engaging experiences that push the boundaries of creativity and bring fans closer to some of the biggest moments in sports and culture."  

The global Roblox community will also be able to enjoy traditional NFL football gameplay within the experience at certain points throughout the year. Beginning today, NFL Tycoons in the making can try themselves in the role of an NFL team owner, running their own franchise. The experience allows fans to develop custom stadiums, build teams by unboxing card packs that represent fictional players, strategically swap them with other users, and compete in a simulator while climbing the leaderboard that unlocks additional in-experience rewards.

NFL Tycoon including the Destruction House was created in collaboration with MELON, a leading Metaverse development studio, and will launch on February 9. The Super Bowl LVI commercial will air within the experience on February 13. Beyond Super Bowl LVI, NFL Tycoon will offer regular updates and in-game events that will roll out in sync with NFL events and moments. For more information on NFL Tycoon and Destruction House, click here.

About Roblox

Roblox is reimagining the way people come together to connect, create, and express themselves through immersive, interactive shared experiences. Every day, millions of people around the world play, learn, communicate, and expand their friendships as they explore millions of user-generated digital experiences, all built by creators on the platform. Our mission is to connect billions of users with civility and optimism and support a safe and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships among people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has been named the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner.
Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was elected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight. Seymour will join the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, this summer. 
The National Football League today confirmed that Munich has been chosen to stage the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season.
The Patriots announced that Joe Judge has been hired as offensive assistant. 
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Tom Brady's retirement.
Pro Bowl Week Culminates with AFC-NFC Matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issued the following statement on Tom Brady's retirement.
New England Patriots linebacker Brandon King has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award. 
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the following statement on the retirement of Tom Brady.
New England head coach Bill Belichick, whose personnel moves helped the Patriots back to the postseason after a one-year absence, is the 2021 NFL Executive of the Year.
A complete list of home and away matchups for all 32 clubs for the 2022 regular season was issued today by the NFL.
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Richard Seymour and Robert Kraft react to the news that Seymour will be inducted this spring.

Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater is this year's winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised him with the news, and Slater was on hand to accept the award at the NFL Honors ceremony in Los Angeles.

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon joins "Super Bowl Live" for an interview supporting "Black Women's Health Imperative".
We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
