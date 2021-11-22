Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL to Offer Virtual Commemorative Ticket NFTs to Fans During 2021 Season 

Nov 22, 2021
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL

New York, NY – (November 18, 2021) –The National Football League (NFL) announced today an opportunity for fans to receive complimentary virtual commemorative tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) after attending select games from Thanksgiving through the end of the 2021 NFL season. The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.

Fans who purchase tickets for select games through the NFL Ticketing Network (Ticketmaster, StubHub, or SeatGeek), and attend, will be eligible to receive a virtual commemorative ticket. Fans will access the virtual commemorative ticket through an email that they will receive postgame, and then be able to manage the NFT in a dedicated NFL NFT marketplace powered by Ticketmaster. 

"Creating more one-to-one experiences through innovation and technology is a high priority across the League and clubs," said Bobby Gallo, SVP of Club Business Development at the NFL. "Leveraging the emerging world of NFTs is a new and exciting way for us to create additional value and to further engage with fans who attend select games by providing a virtual commemorative ticket. There is no better time than the upcoming holiday season to kick off this fun and engaging fan experience, starting with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day matchup." 

In addition to the commemorative NFTs given to fans after attending select games, the marketplace will also offer a limited number of digital collectible NFTs across all 32 clubs for fans to purchase and collect. Fans will also have the opportunity to trade or sell their commemorative NFTs.

"These special NFTs give fans a keepsake to remember the game they attended and share the experience with their friends online," said Brendan Lynch, EVP, Enterprise & Revenue at Ticketmaster. "As we continue to invest and innovate in this space, we're proud to partner with the NFL to help fans unlock a whole new way to extend their game day experience."

Games that are eligible for the complimentary virtual commemorative tickets include:

DATE | VISITOR at HOME

*Nov. 7: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Nov. 25: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Nov. 29: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Dec. 5: Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Dec. 5: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Dec. 5: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams

Dec. 6: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Dec. 9: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 12: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

TBD: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

TBD: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Dec. 19: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dec. 19: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

Dec. 26: Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

Dec. 26: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Jan. 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Jan. 2: Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Jan. 2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets

Jan. 2: Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers

Jan. 9: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Jan. 9: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

*Virtual commemorative tickets from the November 7 Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers game have already been distributed.

To learn more on the opportunity to receive virtual commemorative tickets and the NFL's NFT marketplace powered by Ticketmaster, click here.

