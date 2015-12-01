Nitpicks & Nitwits: Let the players play, and get out of the way

Suh sings a sad song

There was an expectation in Miami, before this season began, that a rebuilt and rejuvenated defensive line would help lead the Dolphins back into playoff contention.

It hasn't happened. Not even close. And yet, the highly-compensated Ndamukong Suh, a rather large reason behind Miami's defensive liabilities thanks to his own underperformance, apparently took his fellow defenders to task.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Suh told his teammates "I run this defense, I'm going to be here for the next five years, there is no guarantee any of you will be as well. Only a handful of guys are good enough to play with me right now."

Was this leadership taking charge of a rapidly deteriorating situation in the locker room, or the rantings of a conceited madman? Suh has had his share of notable antics, from dirty plays on the field to press conference rants off of it. And then he took to social media to fire back at Rapoport after Miami's loss to the New York Jets Sunday, for reporting this story in the first place.

On Instagram, Suh said "On the internet you can be anything you want. It's strange that so many people choose to be stupid." #IanRapoport

A little research, some clarity and consistency in your play, and a little effort on and off of the field would go a long way toward deflecting criticism, Ndamukong – not welcoming it.

John Rooke is an author and award-winning broadcaster, and is in his 23rd year as the Patriots' stadium voice. Currently serving in several media capacities – which include hosting "Patriots Playbook" on Patriots.com Radio – Rooke has broadcast college football and basketball locally and nationally for 27 seasons and is a member of the *Rhode Island Radio Hall of Fame. *