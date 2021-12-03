Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

With this week's matchup against the Bills landing on Monday night, it gives head coach Bill Belichick an extra day to prepare his squad for what is shaping up to be a classic kind of Buffalo game, with wet and windy weather expected.

As usual, the coach kept an open mind when it came to the conditions his team might face.

"Usually we talk about it once we know for sure when it is, which, a lot of times, that's when we get to the stadium," said Belichick. "It's hard to really hang your hat on one of the predictions here. We'll go with the known information understanding, obviously, what it could be."

The bigger problem that Belichick knows he and his team will definitely need to be prepared for is a Buffalo Bills team that made it to the AFC Championship last season and has won seven games this season. Behind quarterback Josh Allen and one of the best defenses in the league, the Bills have emerged as Super Bowl contenders.

Buffalo's offense attack is run by a familiar face in Brian Daboll, who spent 11 seasons with the Patriots in two different stints. Daboll has taken plenty from his time under Belichick and employs similar gameplan-specific tactics.

"[Brian]'s a good coach," said Belichick. "He's well-prepared. As a game plan coach, he attacks what you do and does a good job of it. He puts a lot of pressure on the defense. I'm sure we'll see that again Monday night."

Buffalo's defense presents an equal sort of challenge for the Patriots offense, with coordinator Leslie Frazier putting together a fast and cohesive unit, led by a pair of interchangeable veteran safeties as well as a pair of mobile, playmaking linebackers. Even after losing star cornerback Tre'Davious White, this is still an excellent squad with all the pieces to challenge the Patriots offense.

"They're one of the best defenses in the league," said Belichick. "They're good at everything. They've got a good front. They have good linebackers, and they have a good secondary. They're experienced. They play together. They certainly know how to execute the defense, make adjustments, and it's hard to fool them. You've got to earn it. They don't make many bad plays. They're very well-coached."

And not to be forgotten, special teams can also be expected to play a significant role and might be the most impacted phase of the game if it's as windy as some forecasts predict.

"Buffalo's always a challenging place to play because the wind will affect the kicking game more than it will the passing game as it relates to field position, ball handling, field goal range, direction of the kicks, so forth," said Belichick. "Obviously, it's a big, key factor in the game, depending on what it is. It's part of the challenge of playing there. It'll be the same for both teams. We'll see how everybody handles it, but it'll definitely be a factor."

Belichick's team will be prepared to play in whatever conditions are presented to them, with the coach downplaying any anticipation.

"We practice in wind. We practice on sunny days, cloudy days, windy days, calm days, hot days, cold days, wet days, dry days. What's it going to be? Whatever it is, it is, and if we haven't done it, then we'll adjust to it.