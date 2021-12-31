Notebook: Belichick ready to ring in New Year against Jacksonville

Despite complications from players going on and off the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, the Patriots wrapped up their preparations on Friday, ready to face whichever team Jacksonville shows up with, with whichever players on the Patriots are available to play.

"We've prepared for a lot of the players that are on their reserve list, knowing that that's a possibility," said Bill Belichick on Friday. "Some will come off. Some won't. We can't control that. We're ready to go on their full roster, whether it's players kind of back off that reserve or whether it's practice squad players they've signed, some players this week as well that are new to the roster. We have to be prepared for the whole group and that could change for them, just like that could change for us very quickly between now and game time."

One player that the Patriots and fans should be most excited to see is rookie quarterback and first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has ridden plenty of ups and downs this season, posting nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions while throwing for 3,325 yards.

Despite the Jags' 2-13 record, Belichick was impressed by the progress that the rookie has made.

"I think he's gotten more comfortable as the season's gone on and gotten comfortable with the offense," said Belichick. "I'd say the offense has gotten comfortable with the things that he does best. Definitely, a good level of execution there. They did a good job last week against the Jets, mixing in different varieties of passes: quick throws, moving pocket throws, deep balls, third down conversions, red area plays. He's pretty good at all of them and continues to get better. I think he's had a good year and I think he'll be a solid NFL player, maybe great. I don't know, but he's certainly made a lot of progress this year."

This week, the Patriots will look to drop Jacksonville for their 14th loss of the season, a win that can get New England back on track, over their two-game losing streak and potentially seal a playoff berth. Hopefully getting some of their players back that have missed practice this week will provide a boost prior to kickoff.