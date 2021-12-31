Official website of the New England Patriots

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Notebook: Belichick ready to ring in New Year against Jacksonville

Dec 31, 2021 at 02:02 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211229_PDC_BB_Adler

Despite complications from players going on and off the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, the Patriots wrapped up their preparations on Friday, ready to face whichever team Jacksonville shows up with, with whichever players on the Patriots are available to play.

"We've prepared for a lot of the players that are on their reserve list, knowing that that's a possibility," said Bill Belichick on Friday. "Some will come off. Some won't. We can't control that. We're ready to go on their full roster, whether it's players kind of back off that reserve or whether it's practice squad players they've signed, some players this week as well that are new to the roster. We have to be prepared for the whole group and that could change for them, just like that could change for us very quickly between now and game time."

One player that the Patriots and fans should be most excited to see is rookie quarterback and first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has ridden plenty of ups and downs this season, posting nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions while throwing for 3,325 yards.

Despite the Jags' 2-13 record, Belichick was impressed by the progress that the rookie has made.

"I think he's gotten more comfortable as the season's gone on and gotten comfortable with the offense," said Belichick. "I'd say the offense has gotten comfortable with the things that he does best. Definitely, a good level of execution there. They did a good job last week against the Jets, mixing in different varieties of passes: quick throws, moving pocket throws, deep balls, third down conversions, red area plays. He's pretty good at all of them and continues to get better. I think he's had a good year and I think he'll be a solid NFL player, maybe great. I don't know, but he's certainly made a lot of progress this year."

This week, the Patriots will look to drop Jacksonville for their 14th loss of the season, a win that can get New England back on track, over their two-game losing streak and potentially seal a playoff berth. Hopefully getting some of their players back that have missed practice this week will provide a boost prior to kickoff.

"We have some guys that are kind of right on the edge there," said Belichick of those Patriots on the COVID list. "We'll see how it goes. It's a combination of different things here, based on the time frame, the symptoms, when we're able to clear them. I don't want to say it's hour by hour, but it's somewhere between hour by hour and day by day just seeing how this all comes together."

Practice Report

It was a third-straight gloomy December practice for the Patriots for their final day of on-field prep for the Jags on New Year's Eve. While the team got a boost with the return of Shaq Mason, who missed Thursday's practice with an illness, they were down two more starters with Dont'a Hightower and Adrian Phillips missing from the stretching portion of practice that reporters had access too.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list remains at six with Matthew Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Brandon King, Yodny Cajuste, Brian Hoyer and Josh Uche.

Quotes of Note

Jamie Collins on the defense's mindset:

"Anytime we come up on the short end of the stick we can always play better... We just need to focus on ourselves individually as a team and just try to find our swag. Try to get back to what we were doing before these last two games. We definitely got a shot, we're just trying to put all that together, trying to get back on track."

Kyle Dugger on the team's preparation this week:

"It's kind of been a week that things have moved around as the pieces on their side have moved around. We've kind of adjusted things every day. We kind of do that every week as far as the week goes, but things change, people change and so we just have to adjust and continue to move forward and put the best game plan.

Trent Brown on the team's struggles:

"It starts with execution. I don't think it's a lack of preparation, at times it may be more a lack of attention to detail and just seeing it through knowing that you've done it right all week, we just have to bring that to Sunday. I think that's what it is. Josh and Bill talk about competitive stamina all the time and I think that we've kind of lacked that a little bit the last two weeks and I think that includes the attention to detail. We just got to get back to the basics and doing what we do.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

With the chance to break 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns, Damien Harris has had a breakout year for the Patriots in 2021.
news

Mac locked on hometown Jaguars

Despite the Patriots second two-game losing streak of the season, their rookie quarterback is staying focused solely on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Notebook: Belichick, Patriots remember John Madden

A day after the football legend passed away, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick put his importance to the game in perspective.
news

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

The Patriots offensive coordinator expressed no concerns about his quarterback hitting the rookie wall, as they look to finish strong and seal up a playoff berth.
news

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

A day after a disappointing loss, Patriots captain Matthew Slater laid out what his team needs to do with two games to go.
news

Notebook: Pats balancing Christmas holiday with a huge game

The Patriots are balancing an important holiday and a major divisional clash this week.
news

Notebook: Jackson reflects on first Pro Bowl selection

From undrafted to the Pro Bowl, J.C. Jackson has made the most of his opportunities.
news

Notebook: McCourty ready for another divisional clash with Buffalo

The 12-year veteran on getting his team ready for another big AFC East battle against the Buffalo Bills.
news

McDaniels starting fresh on Bills gameplan

After seeing their divisional rival just a few weeks ago, Josh McDaniels is putting together a new gameplan from scratch.
news

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

On Monday the Patriots quickly turned the page from the loss to the Colts, to a huge AFC East matchup against the Bills.
news

Stevenson could play a big role vs. Colts

The rookie running back has been coming on of late for the Patriots and could be heavily counted on against Indianapolis.
Notebook: Belichick ready to ring in New Year against Jacksonville

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Kyle Dugger 12/31: "We know it's up to us to dig in everyday, and do what we have to do to come out on the right side of things"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Trent Brown on New Year's resolutions 12/31: "Trying to be a better man. Keep growing"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Jamie Collins 12/31: "We dug ourselves a hole, we just gotta climb back out of it"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/31: "We're ready to go on their full roster"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots Readying for the Jaguars

Patriots players Mac Jones, Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, JC Jackson, and Myles Bryant address the media leading up to their Sunday matchup against The Jacksonville Jaguars.on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.

Patriots Commission Local Graffiti Artists to Create Social Justice Mural

This month, NFL teams across the League are recognizing the social justice work being done by NFL clubs and players. Check out the cool piece of art the Patriots commissioned for this initiative.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
