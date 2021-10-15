Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

After a slow start with just three catches for 27 yards through the first two games of the season, Kendrick Bourne has been coming on in recent weeks, grabbing 14 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown in the last three contests. Since arriving on a three-year pact from San Francisco, Bourne's wide smile and positive energy have been a welcome addition and now that he's putting it all together on the field, his impact is becoming even more complete.

"KB's got some good energy, he brings that at the practice field every day," said head coach Bill Belichick on Friday. "It's fun to have that type of personality and energy interjected into the team. He works hard. Some of the things we've asked him to do I feel like he's really improved with. He's got some good skills, good quickness, he's got length, good target, catches the ball well, is quick. Good skillset and a guy who just continues to work hard and get better every single day. I have a lot of respect for the way he approaches the game and his work ethic on the practice field."

Bourne missed just one game in his last three seasons with the 49ers and is carrying over that consistency with the Patriots, as he leads all receivers and tight ends with a 77.3 percent catch rate.

"Honestly, I would just say I'm enjoying where I'm at in life, I'm enjoying the moment, everything that I've been through in life and just taking it day by day, really enjoying the days," said Bourne when asked about his upbeat attitude. "Things don't get easier if I'm putting pouting around or coming out here with a bad attitude, it doesn't help anything. I've just been like this all my life."

This weekend, Bourne will face a dangerous Dallas defense that is leading the league with 10 interceptions, led by Trevon Diggs who has six of them. Bourne knows he and Mac Jones will have to be on the same page to avoid letting the Cowboys' playmakers in the secondary impact the game.

"I'm definitely familiar with this team, I've played against them," said Bourne of the Cowboys. "Just ready for the opportunity, they're a good team, solid DB's, they got Trevon, he's leading the league in interceptions.. It's just about us executing and making the plays that we have to make."

Dallas poses a sizable challenge but Bourne and the Patriots remain confident that they can put it all together and pick up their first home win of the season, with the receiver praising his head coach for his thorough preparation that puts the team through all kinds of different situations on the practice field.

"We've had games where we've been close, we just didn't finish," said Bourne. "That's what we need to do, find our complete game. If we can do it at practice every day it should be really easy in the game and Bill does a really good job of making practice hard for us, putting us in a hard situation so we're not shocked when we get to the game. That's what I love about here most, I've learned how to play every situation now because I've been going through every situation in practice with Bill and how he runs it here. I appreciate it because when I get to the game I'm so comfortable.