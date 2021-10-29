Notebook: Dugger starting to make plays on the ball

Kyle Dugger has interceptions in the last two games, the first of his career, as the second-year safety continues to blossom in New England. Dugger has emerged as an every-down defender for the Pats in 2021, playing 84 percent of the snaps through the first seven games of the season after playing 58 percent in 2020.

"It was great to finally get my hands on the ball," said Dugger prior to the team's departure to California. "Super exciting."

Dugger will be a key part of New England's defensive approach as they take on the explosive Chargers offense, with Justin Herbert at the controls.

"[Herbert] throws a good ball, has a tight spiral and strong arm and can put the ball in a lot of tight spaces and makes good decisions," said Dugger. "We just got to make sure we have tight coverage."

With some question surrounding running back Austin Ekeler's availability, it's unclear exactly how Dugger will be used, as he's likely to share some coverage responsibilities on the running backs, as well as on veteran tight end Jared Cook or Donald Parham. They're just a portion of the Chargers' weaponry that is headlined by receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.

Dugger thought the Patriots had had a good week of preparation.