Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

The Patriots got their first win of the season on Sunday with plenty of positive takeaways -- a rookie quarterback making weekly strides, a ball-hawking secondary and some reliable special teams play have all been part of the early formula, but there's still a long way to go and a lot of improvement that needs to happen as the team makes their way through the early part of the season.

Of course, Mac Jones and the offense are a big part of the equation that will determine what heights this New England team reaches. Though Jones has had a strong start to his career and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has done a good job keeping things manageable for the rookie, the fans and pundits have limited patience waiting for the touchdown bombs to start raining down.

While a conservative approach with a rookie quarterback makes sense and Jones has looked good completing nearly 74 percent of his passes, when will he and the offense open things up a little bit?

"It's important to have the ability to throw the ball to all levels of the defense and make them defend everything, which certainly would open up other things for you underneath possibly," explained McDaniels on Tuesday morning. "But at the same time, I think there's an important balance between just closing your eyes and heaving it deep when it's really not there."

McDaniels has been methodical about his approach with the new quarterback but isn't teaching Mac to avoid the downfield throws, rather be smart about them.

"I think there's a lot that goes into each decision," said McDaniels, "Protection is one of the discussions that you have to be aware of. Blitz, is there a lot of pressure coming at you, can you hold the ball? Are you able to do things with certain protections to add time to your pocket? He has to deal with all of those same things, he has to weigh, what is the coverage? How am I seeing it? Does it give me a chance to do that at the same time, react to maybe something in the pass rush, or what have you that forces the ball to come out of his hand a little quicker?

"Believe me, there's not a whole lot that we're holding back for him."

As a Sunday matchup against the Saints looms, Mac will continue to follow McDaniels lead. It's already his third NFL game and as he compounds experience the results, and explosive plays, should follow. But for now, Mac should stay the course.