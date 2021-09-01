Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

By making the Patriots' initial 53-man roster, Quinn Nordin has extended the Patriots undrafted rookie streak to 18 seasons, a testament to the level playing field that exists in Foxborough. Every year for almost two decades has a player whose name was not called at the draft made the team.

As the only undrafted rookie in camp and starting off behind a veteran coming off an excellent year, it was a tough task for the rookie. He fought through some inconsistency that included two missed extra points in the second preseason game against the Eagles, bouncing back with a solid final outing against the Giants to secure his spot.

"[Quinn was] definitely able to bounce back," said special teams coach Cam Achord on Wednesday morning. "He had the one rough outing and then he came back out and had a solid performance the other day. That's the big thing, is you continue to get better....You've got to continue to look at guys as long as they're continuing to get better in their progression. It makes a big difference for you in the end.

"I think the mental toughness is a big factor, because there's going to be ups and downs throughout the season and being able to have the ability to bounce back and show some mental resolve there and fight through things. It's definitely something that you have to look at. And is it somebody that you can depend on moving forward?"

After being unsure about his future after graduating from Michigan, only the Patriots gave Nordin a chance to continue kicking the pros and he made the most of the opportunity.

"He was a guy that when you talked to him, he loves the game of football," said Achord. He's invested, he loves this trade, he wants to get better every day and had some intangibles... leg strength, power...that you look at. Consistency was the thing we had to work on with him and get better at, but there's a lot of things there that you could build off of."

Now Nordin looks to continue building that consistency into the regular season.