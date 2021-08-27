Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

With the return of Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, along with the free agency addition of Matt Judon, the Patriots' linebacker corps will have a new but familiar look in 2021, but despite those veterans two of the Patriots developing youngsters should still have a big impact this season, especially rushing the passer.

"I'm excited every day, I get to come in with these guys, a great group of guys," said Josh Uche after practice on Friday. "It's always fun, always a lot of energy. And just when we're out there it's dynamic. You can rely on guys, you can trust guys to do their job. I look forward to coming to work every day, there's always something new, there's always a way to get better."

For Uche, he's been a consistent terror for quarterbacks this summer, standing out during the second joint practice against the Giants with what would've been multiple sacks. Throughout training camp, Uche has often been in the backfield, offering small glimpses of what could be coming this fall.

Uche had a unique skill set when he was drafted in the second round last year, with a combination of strength and speed around the edge that started to show up in the nine games he was able to play in 2020. The only big question was how exactly he might fit into an NFL defense. Now, Uche is carving out a role for himself and looks ready to put it all together and make a second-year jump with the help of the vets around him.

"You can learn something from each of those guys every day," said Uche of the veterans in his room. "To have such a high level of guys and a high amount of guys who do things very well, it just allows me to cherry-pick a little bit, adding things into my game."

"There's little tiny tidbits of things that I can learn, not only from people on our team, just daily contributions whether in the film room or what I'm seeing in the film room," said Chase Winovich, who listed off a number of NFL pass rushers that he's studied including Von Miller and Jadeveon Clowney. "I try to be a sponge."

Winovich played all 16 games in 2020, leading the team by matching his 2019 total of 5.5 sacks while playing 58 percent of the defensive snaps and 48 percent of the special teams snaps. He also notched his first interception, showing development in his all-around ability.

After starting training camp on the PUP list, Winovich has shown up over the last weeks of training camp, including a strong performance against the Eagles with two sacks and a tackle-for-loss. His relentless effort will always be an asset, especially when it comes to getting after the passer.

"He's a great player otherwise he wouldn't be on our team," said Winovich of Uche. "It's awesome working with Josh, he comes out gives it what he can and it's been fun."

While the veterans are proven contributors, Uche and Winovich still have a degree of unknown promise. Both are high-energy pass rushers who should bring fresh legs and non-stop motors that can take some of the pressure off of Hightower, Van Noy and Judon to do all the edge setting and pass rushing.