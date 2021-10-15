Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In a 10 ft. by 10 ft. room, a single mother of four tried to raise her children without the luxury of a bathroom. Whenever it rained, water came pouring into their home courtesy a giant hole in the roof.

Another family routinely slaved throughout the night over a boiling pot of water to make sausage casings from pig intestines, a process that needed to be completed by daybreak to be ready for sale to meat markets. The menial task earned the family less than $3 per night and often severe burns on tired hands and arms that had slipped into the scalding water.

Two years ago, Mark and Hunter recounted these stories about their 2010 visit to Guatemala for an article in the Orange County Register.

"It was tough, especially being young," Hunter recalls today. "I figured it would be that, but until you're actually feet-on-the-ground, in the moment, you can't actually feel it. You look at pictures and read things all the time, but until you can actually be with the people and see them, talk to them, it gives you a different perspective."

Mark frequently goes on such trips where his church partners with another in Guatemala to help the underprivileged with essentials like food, shelter, and clothing. Hunter believes he got the most out of the visit by simply interacting with locals – despite his not speaking any suitable Spanish – and being a living, breathing example of his faith.

"We went to a few schools where we'd share the Gospel. Then we'd play with the kids, get them active playing soccer a lot. A lot of it was just showing our presence, praying over people, visiting people's households. Our church was giving a lot to these places, so, they were putting up shelters for people. We were providing prayer support and giving them a safe space ... and we were both kind of fired up to go do it.