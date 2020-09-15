Official website of the New England Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 

Sep 15, 2020 at 10:53 AM
Julia Pagliarulo

Staff

Before they took the Gillette Stadium field for their season-opening win against the Miami Dolphins, several Patriots players and their families enjoyed a blast from the past right across the street.

Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Stephon Gilmore and Matthew Slater shared some quality time with their families at the Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience, hosted by Gillette Stadium through Sept. 27. The McCourty, Gilmore and Slater families went prehistoric for the afternoon, taking in Jurassic Quest's dozens of moving and roaring dinosaurs, including a towering T-Rex and 50-foot long Megalodon.

The players and their families enjoyed the socially distanced and exciting experience from the safety of their cars, navigating through some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth and the ocean's depths while accompanied by an informational audio tour. Check out how they enjoyed the prehistoric experience through social media below.

Want to get an up close look at these dinosaurs yourself? You're in luck – Jurassic Quest recently added a fourth week of dates at Gillette Stadium through Sept. 27, and tickets are still available for this one of a kind experience.

Photo courtesy of Matthew Slater

