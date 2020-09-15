Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 

Before they took the Gillette Stadium field for their season-opening win against the Miami Dolphins, several Patriots players and their families enjoyed a blast from the past right across the street.
Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Stephon Gilmore and Matthew Slater shared some quality time with their families at the Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience, hosted by Gillette Stadium through Sept. 27. The McCourty, Gilmore and Slater families went prehistoric for the afternoon, taking in Jurassic Quest's dozens of moving and roaring dinosaurs, including a towering T-Rex and 50-foot long Megalodon.
The players and their families enjoyed the socially distanced and exciting experience from the safety of their cars, navigating through some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth and the ocean's depths while accompanied by an informational audio tour. Check out how they enjoyed the prehistoric experience through social media below.
Want to get an up close look at these dinosaurs yourself? You're in luck – Jurassic Quest recently added a fourth week of dates at Gillette Stadium through Sept. 27, and tickets are still available for this one of a kind experience.