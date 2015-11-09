Patriots Cheerleader Jessica is the new Miss New Hampshire USA

They say the third time's the charm, and that certainly proved to be true for rookie Patriots cheerleader Jessica in her quest for pageant glory. After competing in two previous pageants in the region, she was crowned Miss New Hampshire USA on Nov. 1 and is now set to represent the Granite State in the national Miss USA pageant next summer.

"I am so excited," she said of her new job. "Once I was called for top five, I just had this feeling that it was going to be me. I set myself up for success. I did everything I possibly could to win this pageant and it was in God's hands at that point."

Jessica spent months preparing, working with a coach, getting in shape and being sure to eat right. Her dedication and determination came up in the Q&A round, when she was asked about the sacrifices she made to be part of the pageant.

"You go through such a personal journey when you're preparing to compete in a pageant," she said, recalling her answer. "I've learned a lot about myself, my values, what I believe in and things I'm interested in, so it's more of a learning process. I wouldn't really say I've sacrificed much, maybe just a couple chocolate chip cookies here and there."