Patriots Cheerleader Jessica is the new Miss New Hampshire USA

They say the third time's the charm, and that certainly proved to be true for rookie Patriots cheerleader Jessica in her quest for pageant glory. After competing in two previous pageants in the region, she was crowned Miss New Hampshire USA on Nov. 1 and is now set to represent the Granite State in the national Miss USA pageant next summer.
"I am so excited," she said of her new job. "Once I was called for top five, I just had this feeling that it was going to be me. I set myself up for success. I did everything I possibly could to win this pageant and it was in God's hands at that point."
Jessica spent months preparing, working with a coach, getting in shape and being sure to eat right. Her dedication and determination came up in the Q&A round, when she was asked about the sacrifices she made to be part of the pageant.
"You go through such a personal journey when you're preparing to compete in a pageant," she said, recalling her answer. "I've learned a lot about myself, my values, what I believe in and things I'm interested in, so it's more of a learning process. I wouldn't really say I've sacrificed much, maybe just a couple chocolate chip cookies here and there."
Jessica said her answer got a chuckle from the crowd, which included fellow Patriots cheerleaders Allison, Amanda and Julia.
"I saw them in the audience and every time I looked at them it was comforting for me," she said. "It was amazing to have them there."
As it turns out, Jessica might have one of them by her side when she competes in Miss USA, too. Both Allison and Amanda will be vying for the Miss Massachusetts USA title, which means one of them could make it to the national competition. For Jessica, that would be the icing on the cake.
"It would almost be easier to take that journey with a friend," she remarked. "I think it would be so much fun."
For now, though, she is firmly focused on fulfilling her duties as Miss New Hampshire USA and training for the national competition.
"There's no offseason - just like with the Patriots cheerleaders," she said. "I am just so excited to get to Miss USA and hopefully take that home for New Hampshire."
