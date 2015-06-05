Patriots Cheerleaders arrive in Punta Cana for annual swimsuit calendar photo shoot

The day started with an early morning flight with JetBlue, which the flight attendants declared as "the best flight of the day" thanks to their special on-board guests and a bit of fanfare. Toward the end of the trip, travelers got to play "In-Flight Bingo," as cheerleaders picked seat letters and numbers out of a bag to select winners for Patriots and JetBlue prizes. There was also a short round of team trivia, with the champion correctly answering a question that coincidentally appeared in our recent Patriots.com Jeopardy-style quiz. The prize was a free round-trip flight for two on JetBlue. (It pays to read Patriots.com!)