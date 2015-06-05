Patriots Cheerleaders arrive in Punta Cana for annual swimsuit calendar photo shoot

For the next week, the Patriots Cheerleaders are in paradise – literally.
On Thursday, the squad landed in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for their annual swimsuit calendar shoot, which is taking place at Paradisus Palma Real Golf and Spa Resort.
The day started with an early morning flight with JetBlue, which the flight attendants declared as "the best flight of the day" thanks to their special on-board guests and a bit of fanfare. Toward the end of the trip, travelers got to play "In-Flight Bingo," as cheerleaders picked seat letters and numbers out of a bag to select winners for Patriots and JetBlue prizes. There was also a short round of team trivia, with the champion correctly answering a question that coincidentally appeared in our recent Patriots.com Jeopardy-style quiz. The prize was a free round-trip flight for two on JetBlue. (It pays to read Patriots.com!)
The fun continued once the cheerleaders arrived at Paradisus Palma Real, where the staff welcomed them with a lavish all-white party on the beach in the evening. In addition to a DJ spinning dance hits, the party featured an impressive electric violinist, exciting drummers and an aerial acrobat.
