Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 07 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 09 - 01:55 PM

Notebook: Belichick talks film study evolution

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Pats headed back to playoffs

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Patriots Cheerleaders Holiday Service Day

Dec 16, 2019 at 05:19 AM
300x300-pats-cheer
Patriots Cheerleaders

Staff

IMG_5957

On Saturday, December 14, Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot spent a day visiting and volunteering at several locations around Boston. The day was dedicated to giving back to the community the squad feels lucky enough to be a part of and cheer for each week.

The first stop of the day was Rosie's Place to drop off food donations collected in a squad food drive. Rosie's Place was founded in 1974 and was the first women's shelter in the United States. They provide many important services including meals, a food pantry, legal aid, and overnight stays. The cheerleaders delivered food items for their food pantry and took some time to visit with staff and volunteers.

IMG_5961

After visiting Rosie's Place, cheerleaders traveled to the Animal Rescue League of Boston. The cheerleaders spent some time playing with and exercising the animals waiting to find their forever home this holiday season. Animal Rescue League of Boston is an organization committed to helping keep animals safe and healthy. It's a mission very close to the heart of several members of the squad, who were very excited to visit with these animals.

IMG_5958

The third stop of the day was to Christopher's Haven, a home for kids and their families while they are receiving cancer treatments at local hospitals. They have provided a fully furnished place to stay to over 300 families since they opened their doors in 2006. The cheerleaders brought games and arts/crafts. They had a great time interacting with some great kids and their families. One of the kids even taught the cheerleaders a brand new routine!

IMG_5955

The last stop of the day was Marian Manor, a non-profit nursing and rehabilitation center in South Boston. The squad helped with their Saturday afternoon Bingo and visited with many excited Patriots fans who reside there. The cheerleaders really enjoyed their time with both the residents and staff.

IMG_5956

The Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot Mascot are so thankful to be a part of the New England community and to add a little extra spirit during the holiday season.

Related Content

news

Brazilian Patriots Cheerleader Lara recently visited Brazil to spread some Patriots cheer

Even though I was the cheerleading director for Cruzeiro Esporte Clube and always loved the Patriots, I never dreamed of becoming a Patriots Cheerleader. But in 2017, after the Patriots beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl, a good friend messaged me and said, "The Patriots cheerleading squad was missing one thing ... you!"
news

Patriots Cheerleaders 2021 Day of Service

On December 11, the Patriots Cheerleaders participated in a Day of Service to help spread some holiday cheer. The day entailed groups of cheerleaders volunteering together at four local organizations.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders participate in Operation Backpack

On Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17, the New England Patriots Cheerleaders participated in Operation Backpack. The Patriots Foundation teamed up with Revolution Charitable Foundation, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, and Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation to host the charitable event. 
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2021 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2021 season.
news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23. 
news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
news

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine

In our 'Where are they now?' series we spotlight former Patriots Cheerleader Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine.
news

Past the Poms: Patriots Cheerleaders Bond at Boundless Adventures

Squad bonding time is not the easiest to come by during a pandemic. When the team received the opportunity to go to Boundless Adventures in Berlin, MA, everyone jumped at the chance to have some socially distanced fun together.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

After almost a decade of work in the corporate world, Ashley started a consulting firm which focuses on disruptive strategies for small to mid size businesses.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2020 season.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Anika

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Anika is always looking to bring a smile to others.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots Flying to Florida, 1-on-1 with Hunter Henry

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the performance from the Patriots against Jacksonville. They also discuss what's at stake in Miami with the playoffs just days away. Tamara Brown also goes one on one with Hunter Henry.

Patriots This Week: Jaguars Lookback and Dolphins Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They also preview the week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access: Dolphins Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we'll revisit why Miami has been such a tough place to play for the Patriots. In addition, Bill Belichick highlights a Dolphins defense that may look familiar to Patriots fans, and Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Brandon Bolden. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Matthew Slater 1/7: "I'm thankful for the opportunity to be playing football and competing with my teammates"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, January 7th, 2022

David Andrews on the Miami Dolphins 1/7: "They're a good football team"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, January 7th, 2022

Jakobi Meyers 1/7: "The coaches have pointed me in the right direction"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, January 7th, 2022
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising