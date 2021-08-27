Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 27 - 12:24 AM | Sun Aug 29 - 03:25 PM

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/23: 'We have a better balanced team'

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

Patriots Cheerleaders participate in Operation Backpack

Aug 27, 2021 at 02:28 PM
300x300-pats-cheer
Patriots Cheerleaders

Staff

OB8-watermarked

Operation Backpack prepares back-to-school backpacks for military children with the goal of taking the stress out of going back-to-school in the Fall for military kids. This year, the event doubled their goal of packing 15,000 backpacks to 30,000!

After a year of doing mostly virtual appearances, the Patriots Cheerleaders have been excited to start making in-person appearances again over the last month, especially this year's 19 rookies. The squad makes appearances at many incredible events across New England but participating in the Patriots Foundation events are always a highlight of the season. It is especially exciting when they can join other passionate Patriots fans for a good cause.

OB2-watermarked

Nearly half the squad volunteered at Operation Backpack over the two-day event to help stuff backpacks for thousands of very deserving kids. Materials in the backpacks include folders, three-ring binders, washable markers, spiral notebooks, boxed crayons, hand sanitizer, and plenty of fun snacks and candy!

OB-11-watermarked

After not being able to participate last year, the cheerleaders were very excited to be back at Operation Backpack and look forward to doing it again next year. Make sure to check the Patriots Foundation page to see how you can donate and contribute to future charitable events.

Operation-Backpack-1-watermarked

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2021 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2021 season.
news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23. 
news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
news

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine

In our 'Where are they now?' series we spotlight former Patriots Cheerleader Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine.
news

Past the Poms: Patriots Cheerleaders Bond at Boundless Adventures

Squad bonding time is not the easiest to come by during a pandemic. When the team received the opportunity to go to Boundless Adventures in Berlin, MA, everyone jumped at the chance to have some socially distanced fun together.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

After almost a decade of work in the corporate world, Ashley started a consulting firm which focuses on disruptive strategies for small to mid size businesses.
news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2020 season.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Anika

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Anika is always looking to bring a smile to others.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Before Regan's junior year of high school and competitive dance team classes went remote, Sterling Academy of Dance was able to hold their 2nd annual Competition Gala where the dancers performed their competition routines for friends and family to launch the season. Regan's performance won 1st place for large group as well as an invitation to Nationals.
news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Maddison

Junior Patriots Cheerleader Maddison is an avid softball player. Her team went undefeated this past fall! She is anxiously awaiting the start of the new season.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Patriots Cheerleaders participate in Operation Backpack

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Patriots Acquire Rookie CB Shaun Wade in a Trade with Baltimore

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Debrief: Day 2 of Patriots Joint Practices with New York Giants

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots second and final day of practice with the New York Giants.

Brian Hoyer 8/26: 'You have to be in constant communication'

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer addresses the media on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Mac Jones 8/26: 'You just gotta keep pushing'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower 8/26: 'It's always good to go against a team other than your own'

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Kristian Wilkerson 8/26: 'Fighting through and being mentally tough is the only thing you can do'

Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson addresses the media on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy 8/26: 'It's good to compete with each other and make each other better'

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising