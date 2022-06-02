Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

Since the beginning of April, the squad has been busy learning and perfecting routines that they'll be performing at this year's training camp and on the sidelines. The rookies also received their uniforms for the first time, which is always an exciting day.

The members of the Patriots Cheerleaders have also been busy with appearances. From the Patriots' Draft Party to Patriots Foundation Youth Clinics for kids at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Hanscom Air Force Base to the Foxboro Street Art Festival, the whole squad has loved having the opportunity to interact with so many members of Patriots Nation. They'll be busy throughout the summer so make sure to check out https://www.patriots.com/cheerleaders/appearances to see where they'll be!