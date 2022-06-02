Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jun 02 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

After finalizing the 2022 Squad, the Patriots Cheerleaders hit the ground running with weekly practices and making appearances all around New England.

Jun 02, 2022 at 01:46 PM
300x300-pats-cheer
Patriots Cheerleaders

Staff

DDD06907-watermarked
Photo by Dwight Darian

After finalizing the 2022 Squad, the Patriots Cheerleaders hit the ground running with weekly practices and making appearances all around New England.

In total, 11 rookies were welcomed to the Patriots Cheerleaders after a several months long audition process that began with nearly 200 participants in a virtual audition starting in January and ended with an intense boot camp in April. It was a long few months, but we could not be more excited for this year's group of amazing men and women who will be on the sidelines this fall.

GalleryCover-watermarked
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Since the beginning of April, the squad has been busy learning and perfecting routines that they'll be performing at this year's training camp and on the sidelines. The rookies also received their uniforms for the first time, which is always an exciting day.

The members of the Patriots Cheerleaders have also been busy with appearances. From the Patriots' Draft Party to Patriots Foundation Youth Clinics for kids at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Hanscom Air Force Base to the Foxboro Street Art Festival, the whole squad has loved having the opportunity to interact with so many members of Patriots Nation. They'll be busy throughout the summer so make sure to check out https://www.patriots.com/cheerleaders/appearances to see where they'll be!

041322-OperationShower_Adler576-watermarked
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Several members of the squad had graduations this spring, started new jobs, and celebrated important milestones. One member of this year's rookies even moved across the country from the West Coast!

The Patriots Cheerleaders are also excited to welcome back our sponsors; Dental Associates of New England, Roddy MedSpa, Dellaria Salons, KISS and JetBlue for another successful season.

While it has been an incredibly fun spring, as the weather warms and the calendar flips to summer, the Cheerleaders are excited for everything on the calendar ahead, including the Patriots' 2022 Training Camp and the two preseason games at Gillette Stadium this August! Stay tuned for all the exciting content ahead!

040922-DraftPreview_Silverman067-watermarked
Photo by David Silverman

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2022 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2022 season.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

The search for the 2022 New England Patriots Cheerleaders has begun and Preliminary Auditions are completely virtual this year! This has helped allow for unique opportunities that did not exist previously.

news

2021 Patriots Cheerleaders Year in Review

2021 brought a unique set of challenges and triumphs to the Patriots Cheerleaders.

news

Brazilian Patriots Cheerleader Lara recently visited Brazil to spread some Patriots cheer

Even though I was the cheerleading director for Cruzeiro Esporte Clube and always loved the Patriots, I never dreamed of becoming a Patriots Cheerleader. But in 2017, after the Patriots beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl, a good friend messaged me and said, "The Patriots cheerleading squad was missing one thing ... you!"

news

Patriots Cheerleaders 2021 Day of Service

On December 11, the Patriots Cheerleaders participated in a Day of Service to help spread some holiday cheer. The day entailed groups of cheerleaders volunteering together at four local organizations.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2021 Squad

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have announced their squad for the 2021 season.

news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23.

news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride.

news

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.

news

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine

In our 'Where are they now?' series we spotlight former Patriots Cheerleader Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine.

news

Past the Poms: Patriots Cheerleaders Bond at Boundless Adventures

Squad bonding time is not the easiest to come by during a pandemic. When the team received the opportunity to go to Boundless Adventures in Berlin, MA, everyone jumped at the chance to have some socially distanced fun together.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Highlights from Day 4 of Patriots OTAs

Watch highlights from Day 4 of the Patriots second week of offseason team activities as Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor run routes and catch passes from Mac Jones on the Gillette Stadium practice fields.

Press Pass: Players focus on fundamentals and conditioning at OTAs

Patriots players discuss the importance of focusing on fundamentals and conditioning during OTAs on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

Tyquan Thornton 5/31: "Just working on getting better each day"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Malcolm Butler 5/31: "Just here to work and do my job"

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 5/31: "We are going to have a lot of fun this offseason"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

DeVante Parker 5/31: "We're all pushing one another just to get better each day"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising