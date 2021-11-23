Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

Today the NFL announced updates to the Week 15 schedule.

NFL Network will broadcast two games EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday, December 18, starting at 4:30 PM ET with quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders traveling to face quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Raiders-Browns will also be available on local broadcast stations in Las Vegas (KSNV) and Cleveland (WOIO).

NFL Network's schedule continues at 8:20 PM ET with running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts hosting quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. Patriots-Colts will also be available on local broadcast stations in Boston (WBZ) and Indianapolis (WXIN).

Fans can stream these games through NFL digital properties across devices (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors' apps and sites, and on phones via Yahoo Sports and the respective teams' mobile properties. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and carried on SiriusXM and TuneIn.

For a full list of viewing options, fans can visit NFL.com/watch.