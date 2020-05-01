Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 27 - 12:00 AM | Tue May 31 - 11:57 PM

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Patriots fans host Super Bowl themed dinners every Sunday during quarantine

These Patriots are filling the sports void in a "super" way. 

May 01, 2020 at 10:53 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

sb dinner
Photo courtesy of Alexa Seras
Super Bowl Sunday decorations.

When you are practicing social distancing and staying safely at home, days quickly lose their meaning. To quote the first season of "True Detective:" "Time is a flat circle."

But for two families, every Sunday is now Super Bowl Sunday.

Alexa Seras, a Patriots fan from Carlisle, Penn., spent the first month of self-imposed quarantine with her boyfriend, Nick Cormier, and his family in Newport, R.I., and as a group, they established a tradition. They would rewatch every Patriots Super Bowl victory, one Sunday at a time, and throw Super Bowl parties each time.

The Cormier family dogs, Chloe and Finley.
Photo courtesy of Alexa Seras
The Cormier family dogs, Chloe and Finley.

The Cormier family has lived all over the world, following Col. Daniel Cormier's 30-year Army career wherever it brought them. No matter where they ended up, the Patriots came with them in spirit, so it is not different during this time at home.

"They have literally lived around the world. They've always brought their Patriots fandom with them, whether it was Paris, Morocco, Louisiana, Carlisle, Penn., which is how I met my boyfriend," Seras said.

Nick, Madi, Kristy, and Col. Dan Cormier at their home in Newport.
Photo courtesy of Alexa Seras
Nick, Madi, Kristy, and Col. Dan Cormier at their home in Newport.

She and Nick bonded over their love for the Patriots while in high school, and so celebrating their favorite football team seemed like a natural way to spend this time.

"It just kind of brought us together because it's something we can all agree on since we're all Pats fans. It's gotten his sister, Madi, and I definitely engaged," she said. "It was just something we looked forward to every Sunday to be able to put on and come together as a family. We're doing a lot of family time anyways in quarantine, but this was just a nice way to get together and spend a few hours watching victories"

Though Seras has since returned home to Pennsylvania, but the tradition continues via video chat, complete with a feast fit for a February Super Bowl party. They all don their favorite Patriots gear, make homemade buffalo chicken dip, order pizza, and crack open a few beers.

Alexa Seras and her nephew, Parker, in Carlisle, Penn.
Photo courtesy of Alexa Seras
Alexa Seras and her nephew, Parker, in Carlisle, Penn.

Without live sports, tuning in every week is a perfect way to fill the void.

"Nick and his dad are very big on sports. He's been rewatching a lot of them, whether it's Bruins or Celtics," she said. "They were supposed to go to a Celtics game at the beginning of the month, but of course, they couldn't go to that, so they've just been rewatching anything they can just to fill in."

As life these days looks and feels different, Seras said having something to look forward to has been helpful. For a few hours, life feels almost normal.

"It just gives us something to look forward to. We're all working from home. Him and his sister are doing their college courses," she said. "It just gives us a nice break. It gives us something to look forward to every week, especially since it's the Patriots and it's the best team."

Related Content

news

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

The Patriots wanted to honor retired Sergeant Victor Butler: a World War II veteran and pioneer for Black Americans hoping to serve at the highest levels of a desegregated United States military.

news

Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

The New England Patriots long snapper discussed balancing his careers in the NFL and United States Navy Reserve with special agents on Wednesday.

news

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

The first in-person event for the charity initiative offered 65 children a day of gaming with their favorite Patriots players in honor of Foster Care Awareness month.

news

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

The groundbreaking advocate for women in sports and Hall of Fame tennis champion will be featured among other legends at the event, hosted by Kraft Sports + Entertainment and KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group).

news

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Deatrich Wise, Kendrick Bourne, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant surprised students and teachers with the donation, made possible by the Ockers Company and the Patriots Foundation.

news

James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

The New England Patriots quarterback strutted down the catwalk at Encore Boston Harbor to raise money for Northeast Arc.

news

Patriots players join Jake Thibeault at Bruins' Game 6

The former Milton Academy hockey player served as Boston's honorary Fan Banner Captain with running back Damien Harris, and watched the elimination game with him, Mac Jones, Byron Cowart, and Cody Davis.

news

Patriots' Robert Kraft, Kendrick Bourne celebrate new turf field at Brooke Charter School

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Brooke Charter School's Mattapan campus, unveiling a athletic field made possible by the Patriots Foundation and LISC Boston.

news

Former Patriot Danny Woodhead advances in local qualifier for U.S. Open

The retired NFL running back apparently has gotten quite serious about golf since hanging up his cleats in favor of clubs.

news

Patriots help make home for foster kids in Fall River

In partnership with Bob's Discount Furniture, the Wonderfund, and First Lady of Massachusetts Lauren Baker, the New England Patriots Foundation helped renovate the Old Colony YMCA's Pre-Independent Living facility to benefit young adults in DCF custody.

news

How two Patriots fans found love en route to Super Bowl LIII

For Christina Procon and David Gondek, the Patriots have been weaved through the fabric of their entire relationship.

news

Patriots players get The Country Club warmed up for U.S. Open

Brian Hoyer and Joe Cardona got a chance to play the exclusive course in Brookline in anticipation of the golf major returning to the Boston area.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft, Joe Cardona visit Tuskegee Airman for 100th birthday

Joe Cardona visits Boston's FBI division for Military Appreciation Month

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cody Davis hosts foster children and their families for an afternoon of video games

In honor of National Foster Child Month, Patriots defensive back Cody Davis hosted 65 local foster children and their families at Helix Gaming Center at Patriot Place for an afternoon of playing video games alongside Patriots players. The event was part of Cody's Gamers, a program that Davis created to provide memorable experiences for youth throughout the community.

Highlights from Day 1 of Patriots OTAs

Check out highlights from Day 1 of the Patriots offseason workout program as Devin McCourty, Mac Jones, Mack Wilson, Matthew Slater, Kendrick Bourne & more New England players return to the Gillette Stadium practice fields for the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 5/23: "Just trying to get everyone comfortable with what they are doing"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Press Pass: Players chime in after first OTA

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, Christian Barmore, and others address the media following their first OTA on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Mac Jones 5/23: "We have a great group of guys"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Christian Barmore 5/23: "I'm really excited to be back"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, May 23, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising