Patriots fans host Super Bowl themed dinners every Sunday during quarantine

She and Nick bonded over their love for the Patriots while in high school, and so celebrating their favorite football team seemed like a natural way to spend this time.

"It just kind of brought us together because it's something we can all agree on since we're all Pats fans. It's gotten his sister, Madi, and I definitely engaged," she said. "It was just something we looked forward to every Sunday to be able to put on and come together as a family. We're doing a lot of family time anyways in quarantine, but this was just a nice way to get together and spend a few hours watching victories"