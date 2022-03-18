Patriots Free Agency week two reset

Needs/Fits

Offensive line: Trent Brown was reportedly visiting the Seahawks, though the Patriots remain in the mix with the big tackle, while 2021 starting left guard Ted Karras is now a Brown and starting right guard Shaq Mason is now a Buc. Brown's return would check a major box off, and despite Michael Onwenu's presence to fill one of the guard spots, they'll need to address guard as well. The offensive line has the most glaring holes right now.

Fits: Brown, Nate Solder, Eric Fisher, Ryan Bates (Bills RFA)

Edge/Linebacker: Mack Wilson adds another layer of depth that is unproven in New England at the second level, but the team will need to do even more, especially along the edge. These could be prime positions in the draft as well but there are still intriguing names out there at these two important positions. Ja'Whaun Bentley's reported re-signing is a nice move for a young player who can certainly fill a role.

Fits: Everson Griffin, Trey Flowers, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Bobby Wagner

Cornerback: Though Terrance Mitchell provides some depth after J.C. Jackson's departure, he might just be a spot holder until the team can upgrade the position. Another spot that should figure heavily into the draft plans, there are still some vets that could make sense.

Fits: Justin Coleman, Kyle Fuller, Jason Verrett

Wide Receiver: Even with their top four receivers all under contract and set to return, there is little long-term stability at the position with only Kendrick Bourne under contract past 2022. This is the spot where staying patient could pay dividends. Tapping one of the many explosive receivers in the draft seems like a good idea as well.