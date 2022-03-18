Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 20 - 12:55 AM

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Matthew Slater weighed 'responsibilities off the field' in decision to re-sign

Report: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

Reports: Patriots won't tender Gunner Olszewski, Bolden bolts for Vegas

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Patriots Free Agency week two reset

Here's a recap of where the Patriots stand one week into 2022's Free Agency period.

Mar 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-generic-article-3way-(1) (4)

The 2022 NFL league year got underway this week after an opening period of tampering and there was plenty of movement around the league that has altered the dynamics across nearly all of the eight divisions. For the Patriots it was a throwback to their usual operating style, sitting out the early high spending while waiting for the value signings to come to light.

2021 was an exception when they handed out a record $163 million in guaranteed money. So far in 2022, they've given out just over $16 million. The early lack of splashy action might be frustrating for fans, but the good news is that Free Agency has only just begun and there are still plenty of players who can improve the Patriots.

"Back to normal this year," one AFC exec told NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. "Last year made everyone forget how business usually operates there."

Building off of last week's primer, here's an update of where everything stands as the free-agent frenzy settles into the period where New England has traditionally done the majority of their damage.

Comings and Goings

Internal FA Signings

  • Jakobi Meyers: Tagged with a one-year RFA second-round tender. Team's leading receiver returns for a fourth season, could still be an extension candidate.
  • Devin McCourty: One-year deal that reduces his projected 2022 dead money cap hit but pushes void years into 2026. The back end of the defense is in good hands.
  • James White: Two-year deal low in guaranteed money, White will need to show he's healthy and can return to his usual third-down back role. A full healthy year for White with Mac Jones would be interesting to see.
  • Matthew Slater: One-year deal for the ace special teamer and captain.
  • Brian Hoyer: Two-year deal as Hoyer takes on an even more vital role as mentor to Mac Jones.
  • Nick Folk: Consistent kicker who's had a career resurrection in New England will stick around for two more years.
  • James Ferentz: Reliable backup and spot starter provides valuable depth and experience along the interior of the offensive line.
  • REPORTED - Ja'Whaun Bentley: According to reports on Friday afternoon, the four-year veteran linebacker will be back in the mix.

External FA Signings

  • Terrance Mitchell, CB: Cornerback has played his best football the last two seasons, forcing six fumbles and starting 29 games.
  • Ty Montgomery, WR/RB/ST: Played a lot of positions for a lot of teams, but still just 29, he'll provide insurance for turnover at running back and returner and could find a similar role to Cordarrelle Patterson in 2018.

Trades

  • Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 5th-round pick: 5th rounder fills a draft gap, while opening up about $7 million in space. Tough to lose a very good guard like Mason.
  • Chase Winovich to Cleveland for linebacker Mack Wilson: Two teams swap players in the final year of their deals, Wilson is an athletic linebacker who will compete for defensive snaps as the linebacker position goes through some turnover.

Free Agents Lost

  • JC Jackson: 5 years, $82.5 million with Chargers
  • Ted Karras: 3 years, $18 million with Bengals
  • Brandon Bolden: 2 years, $5 million with Raiders
  • Jakob Johnson: 1 year, $1.5 million with Raiders

Cap Space

Patriots salary cap guru Miguel Benzan now projects the Patriots with over $11 million in cap space, accounting for all moves except the signing of Ty Montgomery, which was reported as a two-year deal worth up to $4 million. That should be plenty of space to make some moves in the coming days where the team can expect to get plenty of bang for their buck, especially when you consider they are projected to have over $100 million in cap space in 2023.

With 66 players currently projected under contract, there will be at least 24 more players added between now and training camp, including their draft picks which now stand as:

  • 1st round - 21st overall
  • 2nd round - 54th overall
  • 3rd round - 85th overall
  • 4th round - 127th overall
  • 5th round - 170th overall (via TB)
  • 6th round - 200th overall (via LAR)
  • 6th round - 210th overall

Needs/Fits

Offensive line: Trent Brown was reportedly visiting the Seahawks, though the Patriots remain in the mix with the big tackle, while 2021 starting left guard Ted Karras is now a Brown and starting right guard Shaq Mason is now a Buc. Brown's return would check a major box off, and despite Michael Onwenu's presence to fill one of the guard spots, they'll need to address guard as well. The offensive line has the most glaring holes right now.

Fits: Brown, Nate Solder, Eric Fisher, Ryan Bates (Bills RFA)

Edge/Linebacker: Mack Wilson adds another layer of depth that is unproven in New England at the second level, but the team will need to do even more, especially along the edge. These could be prime positions in the draft as well but there are still intriguing names out there at these two important positions. Ja'Whaun Bentley's reported re-signing is a nice move for a young player who can certainly fill a role.

Fits: Everson Griffin, Trey Flowers, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Bobby Wagner

Cornerback: Though Terrance Mitchell provides some depth after J.C. Jackson's departure, he might just be a spot holder until the team can upgrade the position. Another spot that should figure heavily into the draft plans, there are still some vets that could make sense.

Fits: Justin Coleman, Kyle Fuller, Jason Verrett

Wide Receiver: Even with their top four receivers all under contract and set to return, there is little long-term stability at the position with only Kendrick Bourne under contract past 2022. This is the spot where staying patient could pay dividends. Tapping one of the many explosive receivers in the draft seems like a good idea as well.

Fits: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jamison Crowder, DaeSean Hamilton, Adam Humphries

Related Content

news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Slater excited to be back for a 15th go-round with Patriots

Matthew Slater met with the media for the first time since re-signing with the Patriots for another season.
news

Overtime options highlight 2022 rule change proposals

Examining the changes that some teams want to make to the NFL rule book this season.
news

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.
news

Mason trade opens some possibilities

Trading Shaq Mason was a difficult decision but it did add some flexibility to the Patriots salary cap situation.
news

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Analyzing the loss of starting guards Ted Karras and Shaq Mason.
news

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

The Patriots trade for Mack Wilson is perhaps a sign that Bill Belichick is looking for a different type of player to fill the inside linebacker role.
news

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

Here's everything you need to know before the free agency frenzy begins on Monday!
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

Examining the free agent landscape from a Patriots perspective ahead of the new league year.
news

5 Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Julian Edelman provided a ton of great insight into his career on the latest episode of the "Pats from the Past" podcast
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, concluding with cornerbacks.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley close to re-signing with Patriots

Patriots Free Agency week two reset

Mac Jones happy to see another Alabama teammate join Patriots

Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 3/17: "I think the culture we've created here is bigger than any one person"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising