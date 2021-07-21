Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies Offering Free Admission with Food Donation on Friday, July 23

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies will offer free admission on Friday, July 23 with the donation of a non-perishable food item. Guests will receive one free admission per food item donation. The Hall and the Patriots Foundation will partner to donate the food to a local food bank.

The Hall will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, July 23. Visitors will enjoy The Hall's signature film, Patriots Way, see the team's six Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Championship trophies, and enjoy an array of interactive exhibits. Guests will be able to kick Adam Vinatieri's Snow Bowl field goals, go under the hood to review plays like a replay official, step inside the huddle to hear play calls, learn about the team's Hall of Famers, see hundreds of game-used artifacts, and re-live the team's six World Championships in the amazing Super Bowl Experience presented by Raytheon Technologies exhibit.

About the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies