Patriots-Jets Injury Report - 11/20/2009

Nov 20, 2009 at 08:00 AM

Friday, November 20, 2009

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-3)
Out
Player Position Injury
Taylor, Fred RB Ankle (Did not participate)
Doubtful
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
Questionable
Player Position Injury
Aiken, Sam WR Hip (Limited Participation)
Alexander, Eric LB Groin (Limited Participation)
Banta-Cain, Tully LB Groin (Limited Participation)
Baker, Chris TE Shoulder (Limited Participation)
Brace, Ron NT Ankle (Limited Participation)
Green, Jarvis DE Knee (Limited Participation)
Edelman, Julian WR Forearm (Limited Participation)
Koppen, Dan C Knee (Limited Participation)
Light, Matt T Knee (Limited Participation)
Morris, Sammy RB Knee (Limited Participation)
Neal, Stephen G Head (Did not participate)
Ninkovich, Rob LB Knee (Did not participate)
Warren, Ty DE Ankle (Limited Participation)
Probable
Player Position Injury
Brady, Tom QB Right Shoulder (Full Participation)
Springs, Shawn CB Knee (Full Participation)
Watson, Benjamin TE Back (Full Participation)

NEW YORK JETS (4-5)
Out
Gholston, Vernon LB Hamstring (Did not participate)
Doubtful
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
Questionable
Player Position Injury
Leonhard, Jim S Thumb (Limited Participation)
Probable
Player Position Injury
Ellis, Shaun DE Knee (Full Participation)
Smith, Brad WR Quadricep (Full Participation)
Thomas, Bryan LB Toe (Full Participation)

