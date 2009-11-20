Patriots-Jets Injury Report - 11/20/2009

Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP) **BOLD** indicated a change from previous day's report</td> <td valign="top">(O) Out = definitely will not play (D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play (Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play (P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty</td> </tr> </tbody>