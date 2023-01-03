Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats make a playoff push?

I have asked this question before and have not received a response. What has happened to Brian Hoyer? After suffering a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on the second offensive series of the game Hoyer was placed on IR and has dropped off the face of the earth in terms of medical updates and active status from the Patriot organization. Has he been placed on season-ending IR? With two very young quarterbacks on the roster one would think Hoyer if recovered would have an active role supplying advice and leadership, but he has not been seen or heard from in news posting or game/practice video footage. This question should have a simple explanation. Patiently waited for a reasonable explanation. - Bryant Smeeth

I'm sorry to disappoint you but there hasn't been a lot of information regarding Hoyer over the past several months. I've answered this question several times in the mailbag and we've asked about his status in the past but haven't gotten much feedback. Hoyer remains on injured reserve and hasn't been on the sideline during games, so my best guess is he's still dealing with some lingering effects from the concussion. He remains on injured reserve and is eligible to return at any time, but at this point it seems clear his season is over. I haven't seen him around the locker room during his time on IR, so it's unlikely that he's been able to provide much guidance to the young quarterbacks. I'm sorry I don't have more relevant or concrete information to add but unfortunately, there haven't been a lot of answers to give.

Paul Perillo

Is it possible that Bill O'Brian was the OC plan all along, and Matt Patricia was a one-year place keeper? - David Emberley

This is a theory that has been floated around a lot lately and all I can say is I honestly hope that wasn't the plan. If it was, then Belichick knowingly installed someone to serve as offensive coordinator that he knew ahead of time would only be a place-holder, and in doing so wasted a year of Mac Jones' career in the process. I don't believe Belichick would be so reckless. I believe he felt Patricia would be able to do the job and that Jones would be able to develop under his watch. Obviously, that hasn't happened, but I don't think it was part of any plan to just wait for O'Brien to become available. I think Belichick thought Patricia was the best option with O'Brien unavailable and he thought it would work better than it has.

Paul Perillo

Is Bill Belichick permanently sealed into the Patriots, if the Patriots continue its slide into next year, or will Kraft have serious consideration regarding a coaching change, and as a general fan base poll question, IF all things lined up, would you trade Belichick and Mac Jones for Sean Payton and Tom Brady? - Jonathan Walls

I don't think Belichick is going anywhere this year and I don't think he should be in danger of losing his job. I feel the track record should give him more leeway to turn the team's fortunes around. It's not like the Patriots have dropped to the bottom of the league. They've simply slipped into a group of teams fighting for the playoffs every year rather than one that is contending for the Super Bowl. In terms of your hypothetical question … I'm not overly interested in a Brady return simply for obvious reasons: age. If Brady were to come back how many peak years would he honestly have left? One? Two at most? If Mac Jones isn't part of the future I'd rather find another young quarterback and try to build around him than bringing back Brady at his age. Obviously, he's the best to ever do it, but even he can't play forever.

Paul Perillo

I'm not sold on Bill O'Brien being the new offensive coordinator. What do you think the chances are of Kliff Kingsbury becoming the O.C. if Arizona lets him go? - Robert Burnham

First, I don't believe he will be let go in Arizona. The Cardinals just gave him an extension through 2027 and I don't believe they will eat that money. Stranger things have happened, but it's unlikely in my view. If he is let go, I really don't have much interest based on his body of work. He's worked with both Patrick Mahomes (in college) and Kyler Murray and hasn't been able to win much with them. I didn't view anything I saw from the Cardinals offense as anything inspiring a few weeks ago and not just because Murray was hurt. In watching some Cardinals games leading up to it, there didn't seem to be much production to match the talent. I'd rather have O'Brien, who has a stronger track record working with elite quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and of course, Brady. He also has at least some relationship with Mac Jones as the two spent time together when O'Brien went to Alabama and Jones helped him learn the offense as he prepared for the Combine. Neither is a sure thing, obviously, but I'll take O'Brien.