Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 17 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 19 - 10:40 AM

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Notebook: Hightower looks for bigger impact in Week 2

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Press Pass: Switching focus to the New York Jets

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

Mac Jones 9/15: 'We're moving in the right direction'

Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/13: 'My goal is to do my job better every week'

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

Patriots Marathon Team raises more than $168,000 and counting to support Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Program

Mar 21, 2017 at 09:54 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The 2017 New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's Boston Marathon Team has been fundraising and training tirelessly over the past several months with the goal of overcoming the ultimate endurance test and crossing the historic finish line at Mile 26.2 on Boylston Street.

This Patriots Day (Monday, April 17), 30 runners, including seven Kraft Group employees, lifelong Patriots fans, first-time marathoners and avid runners will come together and make their way to the starting line of the 121st Boston Marathon. The team will begin the historic race on Main Street in Hopkinton at 11:15 a.m. with the goal of reaching the finish line on Boylston Street while wearing an official Patriots Boston Marathon Team jersey generously donated by Nike and All Sports Heroes in Lowell.

Since its inception ten years ago, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's Boston Marathon teams have raised more than $1.6 million to support children and families throughout the region. For the seventh consecutive year, the funds raised will support the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program, which awards grants to nonprofit organizations through nominations of deserving volunteers in the New England region in honor of the late Myra Kraft, who was a lifelong volunteer and community advocate.

"It's been another exciting year for the Patriots on the field and that excitement has carried over to our Boston Marathon team," said Josh Kraft, President of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. "We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to field a team for the most historic marathon in the world and we are grateful for the support of the Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock. This year's team is a very dedicated and passionate group of runners, many of whom are running their first marathon, and are deeply committed to supporting the New England community. We can't wait to see all of them cross the finish line on Marathon Monday."

This year's Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards will recognize 26 volunteers from across the New England region for their outstanding commitment to community service. The honorees will be invited to a special luncheon at Gillette Stadium in June and will receive their awards from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. Each of the nonprofits for which the winners volunteer will receive a grant to support their programs. Last year's recipients featured individuals from every New England state, ages 17 to 93, serving nonprofit organizations specializing in education, healthcare, homelessness, mentoring and military appreciation, just to name a few.

More than 500 runners applied to be a part of this year's Patriots Boston Marathon team. When applying to the team, runners submitted information about their desire to run for the team, which included stories of being lifelong Patriots fans, triumph over personal difficulties and a desire to lead healthy lives. Fans can continue to make donations through race day in support of the team's cause by visiting this link. 

For more information about the Patriots Marathon Team and the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program, please visit www.patriots.com/community. For more information about how to receive email or text alerts each time a Patriots Marathon Team runner reaches checkpoints throughout the race, or for personal stories about members of the team, please contact Dan MacPherson at DMacPherson@kraftsportsgroup.com or 774-226-3031. Additional information and photos of runners available upon request.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION BOSTON MARATHON TEAM MEMBERS:

Jeffrey Anderson - Longmeadow, Mass.
Michael Bocchicchia - Dennis Port, Mass.
Jackie Beatrice - Waltham, Mass.*
Peter Butera - Northborough, Mass.
Sarah Chappell - Portsmouth, R.I.
Nick Foley - Boston, Mass.
Jennifer Gasbarro - Millis, Mass.
Michael Goldstein - Cambridge, Mass.
Robert Goldstein - Brookline, Mass.
Samantha Hughes - Charlestown, Mass.
Edward Kane - Upper Arlington, Ohio
Mark Lamson - Foxborough, Mass.
Naomi Lang - Sharon, Mass.*
Stephen LoCicero - La Jolla, Calif.
Ken McCarthy - Windham, N.H.
Jennifer Monkiewicz - Lynnfield, Mass.
Jenny Moore - Brighton, Mass.
Greg Norris - Wrentham, Mass.
Monti Ossenfort - Foxborough, Mass.*
Meg Pallotta - Hanover, Mass.
Matt Porro - Bridgewater, Mass.
Campbell Probert - Dedham, Mass.*
Joshua Rivers - Virginia Beach, Virg.
Dan Scanlon - East Greenwich, R.I.
John Sheehan - New London, N.H.
Lauren Spencer - Tewksbury, Mass.*
Carolyn Stearns - Brighton, Mass.*
Caitlin Toomey - Wenham, Mass.*

Please note that some of our other runners wished to remain anonymous

*Denotes employees of The Kraft Group

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad.  In addition, the Patriots placed rookie K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.
news

Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 22-0 victory over Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale on Saturday, Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players discuss the loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
news

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/12

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and select players discuss their win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
news

Patriots elevate K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster; Place WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots.com releases new six-part podcast recounting the 2001 Super Bowl championship season

What do you remember about the 2001 New England Patriots? That's the question that launched the new six-part podcast series from Patriots.com -- 2001: A Super Bowl Sound Odyssey.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 
news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad. 
news

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 
news

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: Patriots have options to fill Brown's RT spot

Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: New York Jets Preview, Jakobi Meyers One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the highs and lows from the Patriots performance against the Dolphins and preview what will be a battle between the two rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, when the Patriots take on the Jets in the Meadowlands. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Dolphins and previewing the Jets 

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and preview their upcoming matchup at the New York Jets.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Adrian Phillips. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jets on the Belestrator and find out how Gunner Olszewski went from Alvin, TX to Bemidji, MN to playing in the NFL. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Lawrence Guy 9/17: 'We got to go out there and compete on every down'

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One with Jakobi Meyers

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to discuss the Patriots week 2 matchup with the New York Jets.

J.C. Jackson on Corey Davis 9/17: 'He's a playmaker'

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising