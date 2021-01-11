Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 1/11: Reports: Ziegler to remain with Pats

Jan 11, 2021 at 09:29 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

The playoffs began over the weekend without the Patriots for the first time since 2008, but that doesn't mean everything was quiet in New England.

After losing Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio to the Texans, several reports indicated his assistant, Dave Ziegler, was set to interview for the vacant GM job in Denver.

Turns out Ziegler withdrew his name from consideration in Denver and intends to remain in Foxborough, which could mean a promotion for Ziegler and some continuity within the personnel department. NESN.com provides an updated look at the Patriots personnel department assuming Ziegler does in fact stay.

The Boston Herald has a five-step plan to help the Patriots rebuild, starting with finding some resolution when dealing with the team's opt-outs. The Athletic's plan begins with the quarterback position.

NBC Sports Boston watched Washington's Taylor Heinicke over the weekend and wonders if it’s time to bring back the former Patriots practice squad member. WEEI.com agrees that Heinicke should be added to list of those considered in Foxborough.

