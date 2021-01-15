Official website of the New England Patriots

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/3

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

Full Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 17

What Went Right: Collaborative effort on offense leads the way

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Patriots News Blitz 1/15: Bruschi: 'Garoppolo makes sense'

Jan 15, 2021
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

The Patriots will be among most NFL teams this weekend watching the final teams participate in the divisional round of the playoffs. One thing that will be easy to spot among those teams will be the quarterbacks. All eight teams are settled at the game's most important position, and that no doubt represents the Patriots biggest question mark heading into the offseason.

WEEI.com has Tedy Bruschi explaining why Jimmy Garoppolo would make the most sense as the Patriots next quarterback. The Boston Herald has reached the top spot on its list of five steps needed for the Patriots to rebuild. Not surprisingly, it involves finding a quarterback.

The Boston Sports Journal looks at things differently than most, claiming the defense slipped far more than the offense this season.

MassLive.com believes Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle would be an ideal fit for the Patriots.

