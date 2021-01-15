Patriots News Blitz 1/15: Bruschi: 'Garoppolo makes sense'

The Patriots will be among most NFL teams this weekend watching the final teams participate in the divisional round of the playoffs. One thing that will be easy to spot among those teams will be the quarterbacks. All eight teams are settled at the game's most important position, and that no doubt represents the Patriots biggest question mark heading into the offseason.

WEEI.com has Tedy Bruschi explaining why Jimmy Garoppolo would make the most sense as the Patriots next quarterback. The Boston Herald has reached the top spot on its list of five steps needed for the Patriots to rebuild. Not surprisingly, it involves finding a quarterback.

The Boston Sports Journal looks at things differently than most, claiming the defense slipped far more than the offense this season.