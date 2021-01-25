Official website of the New England Patriots

10 Takeaways from Dante Scarnecchia on Pats from the Past podcast

Report: Matt Patricia returns to Patriots coaching staff

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

NFL Notes: Divisional Round Edition

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: In search of a quarterback

Belichick, Brady and Tippett share their letters to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee on Richard Seymour

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

Brown, Covington named 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl coaches

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots News Blitz 1/25: Super Bowl 55 matchup set

Jan 25, 2021 at 08:08 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

The Bucs and Chiefs will meet in Tampa Bay for Super Bowl 55 after their big wins on conference championship weekend. Tom Brady will play in a record 10th Super Bowl as he looks to stop the Chiefs from becoming the first team since the 2003/2004 Patriots to repeat as champions. There's plenty to digest as Patriots fans, with plenty of familiar faces and New England-connected storylines.

For now, here's the latest Patriots news as just one game remains in the 2020 NFL season.

Peter King has plenty of Patriots news to digest, from Tom Brady and the Super Bowl, to the odds of the Pats picking up Matthew Stafford this offseason. Albert Breer has more on Philadelphia's pursuit of Josh McDaniels prior to settling on another choice at head coach.

Tony Romo thinks the Patriots will be back in the mix next season per NESN's Doug Kyed, with a bunch of cap space to work with but plenty of decisions to be made. Zack Cox thinks that Matthew Stafford's status could open the door for a Jimmy Garoppolo reunion. WEEI has some advice for Bill Belichick as the coach plots his offseason course and how to get the Pats back in the playoffs. Tom E. Curran takes a look at how Stafford might fit.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald takes a look at Matt Patricia's reported return and how he could help a coaching staff that appears to be remaining intact this offseason.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 1/15: Bruschi: 'Garoppolo makes sense'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/14: Putting the pieces together

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/13: Early looks at the mocks

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/12: Getting the rebuild started

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/11: Reports: Ziegler to remain with Pats

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/8: Turning the page to a busy offseason

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/7: Taking stock as changes begin to arrive early

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/6: Caserio reportedly on the move

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/5: Wrapping up 2020's loose ends

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 1/4: Wrapping up a feel-good finale

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/24: Folk not slowing down

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Analysis: Is Stafford sweepstakes worth winning?

All-Pro/Pro Bowler Bailey reflects on 2020, eager for '21 

Patriots News Blitz 1/25: Super Bowl 55 matchup set

10 Takeaways from Dante Scarnecchia on Pats from the Past podcast

Report: Matt Patricia returns to Patriots coaching staff

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Jim Nagy on challenges of 2021 Senior Bowl

Megan O'Brien sits down with Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl to discuss challenges facing the event this year as well as the impact it has on its participants.

Governor Baker visits Gillette Stadium to tour mass vaccination site

Robert and Jonathan Kraft gave Governor Charlie Baker a tour of the mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 21. For information on the site, please visit: www.cic-health.com/vaccines

Top 10 Plays of 2020

Take a look back at the Top 10 (11 when you count two game-winning field goals!) plays of the Patriots 2020 season.

Kraft Family to Celebrate 27 Years of Owning the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Richard Seymour's Patriots Highlights

Seven Pro Bowls, five All Pro selections, three Super Bowl championships, one Canton-worthy career. Richard Seymour belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Scott Pioli reflects on the 19th anniversary of 'The Snow Bowl'

NFL Network's Scott Pioli recalls "The Snow Bowl Game" 19 years later.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO

Advertising