Patriots News Blitz 1/25: Super Bowl 55 matchup set

The Bucs and Chiefs will meet in Tampa Bay for Super Bowl 55 after their big wins on conference championship weekend. Tom Brady will play in a record 10th Super Bowl as he looks to stop the Chiefs from becoming the first team since the 2003/2004 Patriots to repeat as champions. There's plenty to digest as Patriots fans, with plenty of familiar faces and New England-connected storylines.

For now, here's the latest Patriots news as just one game remains in the 2020 NFL season.

Peter King has plenty of Patriots news to digest, from Tom Brady and the Super Bowl, to the odds of the Pats picking up Matthew Stafford this offseason. Albert Breer has more on Philadelphia's pursuit of Josh McDaniels prior to settling on another choice at head coach.