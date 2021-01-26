Patriots News Blitz 1/26: Weighing potential QB moves

Doug Kyed of NESN kicks things off this morning with a look at Jimmy Garoppolo and how the former Patriots QB is still the best fit for the team, should a return be possible. With an estimated 10 quarterback jobs in the league firmly under wraps, there is expected to be some major shifting for signal-callers this season.
NESN's Zack Cox has more on receiver Jordan Suell, a former spring league player who reportedly had a tryout in New England. Mike Reiss originally had the story and passes along a background article on Suell. At 6'6", 205 pounds, Suell has a unique body type for the position.
Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston imagines what it might look like if the Patriots acquired and built around Matthew Stafford. Colleague Tom E. Curran makes the case for and against bringing in the long-time Lions QB. Nick Goss wonders how Matt Patricia's reported return might impact the likelihood of Stafford coming to New England too. Evan Lazar thinks getting Stafford makes sense and avoids a full-on rebuild. Pat Lane of PatsPulpit feels differently about trading away the 15th overall pick even for Stafford. Oddsmakers don't think the Patriots have high chances of getting Stafford.