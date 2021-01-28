Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 1/28: Potential QB return in the cards?

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston continues the trend of external quarterback deep dives, this time wondering how Bill Belichick and Matthew Stafford feel about each other. Trying to read the tea leaves of who might be intrigued to play for Belichick in New England is a tough task but likely a key part of any addition. Curran also tells WEEI that he's hearing the Patriots will be extremely aggressive this offseason, which will be music to Patriots fans' ears. Still, there's a lot of work to do internally before the Pats go on an external spending spree.

Phil Perry observes that Bill Belichick is not currently in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl but very few coaches are and all the Patriots top scouts, including Dave Ziegler, are there.

Zack Cox has more on the Senior Bowl, focusing on popular Patriots mock draft pick Mac Jones, who had an excellent day of practice on Wednesday, throwing the ball with elite accuracy and timing. Jones can cap things off with a strong game performance on Saturday that could very well lock him into the first 20 picks of the draft.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal throws old friend Jacoby Brissett in the potential Pats mix, the former 2016 draft pick was thrust into the fire replacing Jimmy Garoppolo as a rookie and could be an interesting option to return to his first team. Daniels also takes a look at how Garoppolo could end up back in New England as well. It's easy to understand why reunions with two of their former quarterbacks might be appealing to the Pats.

PatsPulpit has three Patriots named to the top players to never make the Pro Bowl, though I'm not sure how we feel about calling Joey Galloway a former Patriot. He appeared in three games in 2009, catching seven passes on 20 targets.

