Patriots News Blitz 11/11: Injuries piling up

Nov 11, 2020 at 09:53 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

New England's last-second victory over the Jets Monday night remains at the top of the Patriots news list even as the team begins its preparations for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Boston Herald offers a report card from Monday night’s win. The Providence Journal provides some grades as well. The Athletic came up with 26 takeaways from the game.

The Patriots are dealing with more injury problems after placing Dalton Keene on injured reserve. ESPN.com says Cam Newton is dealing with a stiff neck after the Jets win. The Boston Herald says Newton isn’t concerned with comparing himself to anybody.

Terez Hall came off the practice squad Monday night and filled a pretty big role on defense. Jakobi Meyers has emerged as Newton’s favorite target in recent weeks. The Patriots haven't been able to get the return game in gear this season.

The Boston Globe says the AFC is the superior conference this season.

The Baltimore Sun says cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been activated off the COVID-reserve list.

