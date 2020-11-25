Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 11/25: Film reviews net defensive concerns

Nov 25, 2020 at 09:42 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

ESPN takes an in-depth look at Kliff Kingsbury's time in New England as a 2003 sixth-round pick and how that period helped shape his future coaching career.

Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit puts the microscope on Damiere Byrd's big touchdown catch against the Texans, which was a perfectly executed play and the longest of the season for New England. But on the defensive side of the ball he looks at the weaknesses in the middle of the field, which were exposed in Houston.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal breaks down the film from the Texans game and doesn't come away impressed with the defensive gameplan, which he felt did not put the players in position to be successful. Doug Kyed of NESN also jumps in on the defense, wondering why the pass defense specifically has been a disappointment. CLNS' Evan Lazar has his concerns about the defense as well, but likes what he's seeing from Cam Newton's development.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald sees no rest for that Patriots defense with Kyler Murray coming to town this weekend.

After losses by both the Bucs and Patriots this past weekend, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe says it was obvious that Belichick and Brady need each other for maximum domination.

Finally, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston wastes no time hopping in on his first mock draft of the season, where he has the Patriots picking up their quarterback of the future at 12th overall.

