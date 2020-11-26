Patriots News Blitz 11/26: Thanksgiving edition

Happy Thanksgiving! There will be no availability for Patriots players today, while preparations for the Cardinals continue. Here are some links to get you through until turkey time, hoping everyone has a safe and happy day!

Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit has Bill Belichick referring to Larry Fitzgerald as the Peyton Manning of receivers. Fitzgerald has had a remarkable career, in four games against the Patriots he's 1-3 with three touchdowns on 17 catches for 222 yards.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald tackles the Patriots defense's surprisingly bad tackling this season while colleague Andrew Callahan has Cam Newton's perspective on the rise of dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, a movement he helped sparked a decade ago.

Doug Kyed gives Patriots fans six things to be thankful for this season even if it hasn't unfolded like most have become accustomed to over the last 20 years.