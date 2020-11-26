Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Newton 11/25: 'We have to make sure we keep progressing'

Belestrator: Defending Murray and the Cardinals Offense

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Game Preview: Cardinals at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

After Further Review: Miscues undercut Pats in Houston

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/23: 'We'll learn from it and be better'

Problems in Houston: Mistakes, injuries thwart Patriots' comeback

Game Observations: Pats fall short in Houston

Patriots at Texans Highlights | NFL Week 11

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/22

Press Pass: Patriots discuss loss to the Texans

What Went Wrong: Patriots defense can't contain Watson and the Houston passing game

Game Notes: Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB

Damiere Byrd looks like Olympic swimmer on first-down reach

Damiere Byrd makes smooth toe-tapping catch for 19 yards

Cam Newton with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd

Pats pave the way on toss play for Damien Harris' TD

Patriots News Blitz 11/26: Thanksgiving edition

Happy Thanksgiving! There will be no availability for Patriots players today, while preparations for the Cardinals continue. Here are some links to get you through until turkey time, hoping everyone has a safe and happy day!

Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit has Bill Belichick referring to Larry Fitzgerald as the Peyton Manning of receivers. Fitzgerald has had a remarkable career, in four games against the Patriots he's 1-3 with three touchdowns on 17 catches for 222 yards.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald tackles the Patriots defense's surprisingly bad tackling this season while colleague Andrew Callahan has Cam Newton's perspective on the rise of dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, a movement he helped sparked a decade ago.

Doug Kyed gives Patriots fans six things to be thankful for this season even if it hasn't unfolded like most have become accustomed to over the last 20 years.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI takes a quick look ahead and wonders if any of the Patriots who opted out this season could be back in 2021. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal points out the Patriots are 6-10 in the last calendar year and figures out how far off they are from getting back on track.

