Patriots News Blitz 11/27: Now the real football starts

The Patriots are back at it today for a final day of on-practice preparation for the Cardinals after Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. Here are the Friday links!

Steve Balestrieri of PatsFans kicks things off with his gameplan for the Cardinals, who present a variety of problems for the Patriots. Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit takes a closer look at the anticipated matchup between Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI finds out how Cam Newton has been able to play three-straight games without a turnover. It will be even more critical against the explosive Cardinals this weekend.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald puts the spotlight on the matchup nightmare that is Kyler Murray and what the Patriots defense will have to do to contain him, while Steve Hewitt writes about former UMass standout Andy Isabella, who will return to Gillette Stadium with the Cardinals on Sunday. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe has his own breakdown of the dynamic Murray, who is nursing an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.