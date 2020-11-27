Official website of the New England Patriots

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Can Pats put it all together vs. Cardinals?

Belichick 11/27: 'There are several plays in every game where he can extend the play'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Texans Recap, Cardinals Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Newton 11/25: 'We have to make sure we keep progressing'

Belestrator: Defending Murray and the Cardinals Offense

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Game Preview: Cardinals at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

After Further Review: Miscues undercut Pats in Houston

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/23: 'We'll learn from it and be better'

Problems in Houston: Mistakes, injuries thwart Patriots' comeback

Game Observations: Pats fall short in Houston

Patriots at Texans Highlights | NFL Week 11

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/22

Press Pass: Patriots discuss loss to the Texans

What Went Wrong: Patriots defense can't contain Watson and the Houston passing game

Game Notes: Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB

Damiere Byrd looks like Olympic swimmer on first-down reach

Patriots News Blitz 11/27: Now the real football starts

Nov 27, 2020 at 07:46 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2 (2)

The Patriots are back at it today for a final day of on-practice preparation for the Cardinals after Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. Here are the Friday links!

Steve Balestrieri of PatsFans kicks things off with his gameplan for the Cardinals, who present a variety of problems for the Patriots. Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit takes a closer look at the anticipated matchup between Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI finds out how Cam Newton has been able to play three-straight games without a turnover. It will be even more critical against the explosive Cardinals this weekend.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald puts the spotlight on the matchup nightmare that is Kyler Murray and what the Patriots defense will have to do to contain him, while Steve Hewitt writes about former UMass standout Andy Isabella, who will return to Gillette Stadium with the Cardinals on Sunday. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe has his own breakdown of the dynamic Murray, who is nursing an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Finally, Sports Illustrated breaks down Damiere Byrd's film and think he's got what it takes to be a solid number two receiver for the Pats.

