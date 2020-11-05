Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Belichick 11/1: 'We just came up a little bit short'

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Patriots at Bills Highlights | NFL Week 8

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Cam Newton: 'Losing is not acceptable in this locker room'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Patriots News Blitz 11/5: How will new additions fit?

Nov 05, 2020 at 07:52 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2
Mark Humphrey/AP Photo

The Patriots are scheduled to be back on the practice fields today as they start to ramp up preparations for Monday night's contest against the Jets. The team has added four players over the last two days, all at positions that have been hit hard by injury -- wide receiver and defensive tackle.

Who is and isn't at Thursday's practice will be extremely interesting as we get a sense of who will be ready to go against the Jets.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal takes to the film room to break down new receiver Isaiah Ford, who emerged in Miami at the end of last season and had carried some of that success over into 2020. PatsPulpit has Ford excited to get to work for the Patriots.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe focuses on second-year running back Damien Harris, who is making big strides after getting a chance to finally show his stuff.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston takes a look at some other low-cost available veterans who could still be available to help the Patriots out at a couple spots.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald breaks down the Patriots two new additions from Wednesday -- receiver Donte Moncrief and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow will both join the practice squad and could be called up to help on the main roster sooner than later. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal also has his analysis of the moves.

Zack Cox of NESN takes a look at the Jets and how the Patriots can knock them off to get back in the win column.

