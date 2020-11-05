Patriots News Blitz 11/5: How will new additions fit?

The Patriots are scheduled to be back on the practice fields today as they start to ramp up preparations for Monday night's contest against the Jets. The team has added four players over the last two days, all at positions that have been hit hard by injury -- wide receiver and defensive tackle.

Who is and isn't at Thursday's practice will be extremely interesting as we get a sense of who will be ready to go against the Jets.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal takes to the film room to break down new receiver Isaiah Ford, who emerged in Miami at the end of last season and had carried some of that success over into 2020. PatsPulpit has Ford excited to get to work for the Patriots.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe focuses on second-year running back Damien Harris, who is making big strides after getting a chance to finally show his stuff.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston takes a look at some other low-cost available veterans who could still be available to help the Patriots out at a couple spots.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald breaks down the Patriots two new additions from Wednesday -- receiver Donte Moncrief and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow will both join the practice squad and could be called up to help on the main roster sooner than later. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal also has his analysis of the moves.