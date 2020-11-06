Patriots News Blitz 11/6: Getting the Pats on track

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal takes stock of who the Patriots long-term building blocks are. With more than half a season to go, there's hopefully room to grow this list. Chad Finn of the Boston Globe can still find plenty to root about despite a lack of wins so far.

The Boston Globe's Nicole Yang takes a look at linebacker Brandon Copeland, who recently ended up in IR but continues to do amazing work helping people with financial literacy. Colleague Jim McBride has more on Adam Gase relaying how Bill Belichick reached out to him after he was let go by the Dolphins. Gase also thinks the void left by Dont'a Hightower is a big one, as WEEI's Ryan Hannable relays.

NESN's Zack Cox has Damien Harris relaying how much respect he has for Frank Gore and how excited he'll be to see the veteran play on Monday night. Sean McGuire breaks down Chase Winovich's Sports Hub radio appearance about the Patriots mindset while working through a losing streak.