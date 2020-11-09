Official website of the New England Patriots

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Coffee with the Coach: Getting ready for the Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

Belestrator: Preparing for the Versatile New York Defense

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Patriots News Blitz 11/9: Pats ready for Jets, 'MNF'

Nov 09, 2020 at 09:30 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

One final game from the Week 9 slate remains and it will take place Monday night as the Patriots travel to the Meadowlands to take on the winless Jets.

ESPN.com wonders if the Jets can end their drought against the visiting Patriots. The Boston Globe thinks the Patriots will snap their losing streak but feels questions will remain. WEEI.com has three keys to victory for the Patriots.

Injuries will make life a bit more difficult on New England as Lawrence Guy, Stephon Gilmore and Ja'Whaun Bentley all were downgraded to out. The Boston Herald looks at how the Patriots defense can dominate the Jets despite the personnel losses. Meanwhile, they also look at how the offense can do the same.

The Boston Herald wonders if the Patriots should tank the rest of the season.

Both teams are facing significant questions at quarterback.

The Boston Sports Journal breaks down the Patriots chances of a postseason berth this season.

