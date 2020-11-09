Patriots News Blitz 11/9: Pats ready for Jets, 'MNF'

One final game from the Week 9 slate remains and it will take place Monday night as the Patriots travel to the Meadowlands to take on the winless Jets.
ESPN.com wonders if the Jets can end their drought against the visiting Patriots. The Boston Globe thinks the Patriots will snap their losing streak but feels questions will remain. WEEI.com has three keys to victory for the Patriots.
Injuries will make life a bit more difficult on New England as Lawrence Guy, Stephon Gilmore and Ja'Whaun Bentley all were downgraded to out. The Boston Herald looks at how the Patriots defense can dominate the Jets despite the personnel losses. Meanwhile, they also look at how the offense can do the same.
The Boston Herald wonders if the Patriots should tank the rest of the season.
Both teams are facing significant questions at quarterback.
The Boston Sports Journal breaks down the Patriots chances of a postseason berth this season.