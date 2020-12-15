Patriots News Blitz 12/15: Pats' path narrows after MNF

PatsPulpit kicks things off with an updated look at the Patriots' playoff chances after the Ravens' thrilling win over the Browns. Of course, the Patriots need to win all three of their games, but then it gets complicated with multiple AFC teams needing to lose multiple games. NESN breaks down how Monday night's game impacted the Pats.
Mike Reiss of ESPN takes a closer look at the challenges the running back room has faced this year, with Ivan Fears admitting what a hard year it has been for his group.
Lauren Campbell of NESN has more on Stephon Gilmore's powerful letter to his son that was featured on his cleats as part of My Cause, My Cleats.
Ryan Hannable of WEEI is worried that the Patriots won't find out all they needed to find out this season and will be stuck in neutral again next offseason. Hannable also wonders if there's a spot for playing both Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Jeff Howe of The Athletic takes a look at the risks and rewards of trading up for a quarterback.
With the Patriots relinquishing their grip on the division for the first time in two decades, Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard sees where they stack up against the AFC East.
Cam Newton appeared on WEEI on Monday and gave his full support to the job that Josh McDaniels and his offensive coaching staff have done this season.