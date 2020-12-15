Patriots News Blitz 12/15: Pats' path narrows after MNF

PatsPulpit kicks things off with an updated look at the Patriots' playoff chances after the Ravens' thrilling win over the Browns. Of course, the Patriots need to win all three of their games, but then it gets complicated with multiple AFC teams needing to lose multiple games. NESN breaks down how Monday night's game impacted the Pats.

Mike Reiss of ESPN takes a closer look at the challenges the running back room has faced this year, with Ivan Fears admitting what a hard year it has been for his group.

Lauren Campbell of NESN has more on Stephon Gilmore's powerful letter to his son that was featured on his cleats as part of My Cause, My Cleats.

With the Patriots relinquishing their grip on the division for the first time in two decades, Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard sees where they stack up against the AFC East.