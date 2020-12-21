Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 12/21: Pats playoff hopes dashed

Paul Perillo

The Patriots faint playoffs hopes were dashed on Sunday with a demoralizing 22-12 loss in Miami. The Patriots defense was powerless to stop the run, and now New England will play out the string over the final two regular-season weekends.

Making matter worse, the Patriots suffered a few injuries in the loss. ESPN.com has some details on Stephon Gilmore's knee/leg injury. A disappointed Bill Belichick said his team didn’t deserve to win. The Boston Herald says it was the run defense that did the Patriots in. NBC Sports Boston says the loss was a hard dose of reality for New England.

The Boston Globe knew the offense was a problem but writes about how disappointing the defense has been as well. The Boston Herald looks at Cam Newton once again not measuring up. The Patriots have a lot of work to do in order to get back to the postseason soon.

The Boston Globe writes of the changing of the guard in the AFC East.

The Providence Journal says Jakobi Meyers was a bright spot on offense.

The Athletic says the team needs to find a quarterback before it can truly begin to rebuild.

NBC Sports Boston's report card is not pretty. Boston Sports Journal says Belichick made his bed and now must be the one to fix it.

