Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/20

Press Pass: Players talk loss to Dolphins

What Went Wrong: Run Defense Comes Up Short

Jacobi Meyers breaks free in Dolphins secondary for 35-yard catch and run

Cam Newton improvises for shifty third-down dart to James White

J.C. Jackson intercepts the Tua Tagovailoa pass

Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Divisional road battle looms for Patriots in Miami

Devin McCourty's teammates pull for him in NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge (and you should too)

Unfiltered Notebook 12/18: Jackson stays motivated in breakout season

Bill Belichick 12/18: On Preparing for the Dolphins and Development of Young Players

Newton 12/17: 'Miami is a very opportunistic team'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/17: Newton re-energized for divisional clash

Check out the 2020 Patriots Holiday Gift Guide 

Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/16: Pats size up another impressive rookie quarterback

Patriots News Blitz 12/22: Newton or Stidham?

Dec 22, 2020 at 09:17 AM
Paul Perillo

Despite the fact that the Patriots offense has struggled all season, Bill Belichick has been rather adamant about the fact that Cam Newton is the team's quarterback. Now that the team has been officially eliminated from the playoffs, perhaps things may change.

The Boston Globe says the coach left the door open to the possibility that Jarrett Stidham may get a chance to start in the last two games. The Providence Journal wonders if this is Stidham's time. ESPN.com has Newton saying he has a lot of football left.

Stephon Gilmore went down in the second half of the Miami game with what looked like a serious injury and it looks like that's the case. According to reports the cornerback suffered a partially torn quad that will require surgery, ending his season. Gilmore led a group of three Patriots named to the Pro Bowl.

The Boston Herald has a report card from Sunday’s loss and highlights the play of Kyle Dugger and Jakobi Meyers.

The Athletic offers some thoughts on the latest Patriots loss. NESN.com looks at Sony Michel’s future.

It's a different story in Buffalo where the Buffalo News is handicapping the field to see which opponent would be preferred in the first-round of the playoffs for the currently second-seeded Bills.

