Patriots News Blitz 12/22: Newton or Stidham?

Despite the fact that the Patriots offense has struggled all season, Bill Belichick has been rather adamant about the fact that Cam Newton is the team's quarterback. Now that the team has been officially eliminated from the playoffs, perhaps things may change.
The Boston Globe says the coach left the door open to the possibility that Jarrett Stidham may get a chance to start in the last two games. The Providence Journal wonders if this is Stidham's time. ESPN.com has Newton saying he has a lot of football left.
Stephon Gilmore went down in the second half of the Miami game with what looked like a serious injury and it looks like that's the case. According to reports the cornerback suffered a partially torn quad that will require surgery, ending his season. Gilmore led a group of three Patriots named to the Pro Bowl.
The Boston Herald has a report card from Sunday’s loss and highlights the play of Kyle Dugger and Jakobi Meyers.
The Athletic offers some thoughts on the latest Patriots loss. NESN.com looks at Sony Michel’s future.
It's a different story in Buffalo where the Buffalo News is handicapping the field to see which opponent would be preferred in the first-round of the playoffs for the currently second-seeded Bills.