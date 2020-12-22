Patriots News Blitz 12/22: Newton or Stidham?

Despite the fact that the Patriots offense has struggled all season, Bill Belichick has been rather adamant about the fact that Cam Newton is the team's quarterback. Now that the team has been officially eliminated from the playoffs, perhaps things may change.

Stephon Gilmore went down in the second half of the Miami game with what looked like a serious injury and it looks like that's the case. According to reports the cornerback suffered a partially torn quad that will require surgery, ending his season. Gilmore led a group of three Patriots named to the Pro Bowl.

The Boston Herald has a report card from Sunday’s loss and highlights the play of Kyle Dugger and Jakobi Meyers.