Patriots News Blitz 2/2: Brady has plenty of praise for Belichick

Super Bowl LV is just five days away and even though preparations for the big game are taking on a much different look, things are starting to heat up. While the Chiefs remain in Kansas City, the teams still went through Media Night, albeit virtually, and Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were obviously in the spotlight here in New England.

The biggest takeaway was Brady, who had lots of nice things to say about his former coach Bill Belichick. He explained how grateful he was to have Belichick as his coach all those years in Foxborough.

In terms of Patriots news, there wasn't a ton as focus is on Tampa and the Super Bowl. NBC Sports Boston might be skipping a few steps but they put together a mock draft with the idea of building around Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Providence Journal wonders if the Patriots will make a run at the disgruntled Deshaun Watson.

The Boston Herald has news of former linebacker Tedy Bruschi taking a job at his alma mater, the University of Arizona.