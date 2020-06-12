Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

PatsPulpit has some undrafted rookie free agent profiles, including defensive tackle Bill Murray and linebacker Kyahva Tezino. Both could have a real shot to make the team.
Phil Perry talks with Skip Holtz in the video below about undrafted rookie quarterback J'Mar Smith, who also should have a golden opportunity to at least make the practice squad.
Patriots.com's own Paul Perillo added Isaiah Wynn to the list of second-year jump articles. Wynn had his first two seasons altered by injuries and is now fully healthy.
Other year two articles include Chase WInovich, Jake Bailey and Jakobi Meyers.
Mike Reiss reports that Sony Michel is recovering from offseason foot surgery. Michel has been rehabbing in Foxboro and could be a candidate to open training camp on the PUP list.
Evan Lazar of CLNS Media picks out his favorite moments from Stephon Gilmore's Game Pass Film Session episode.
Aidan Curran of Boston.com thinks the additions of Dan Vitale and Dalton Keene could signal a shift for the Patriots offense.
Ryan Hannable of WEEI relays that Chris Simms thinks the two veteran free agent receivers the Patriots signed could make an unexpected impact.
James White's Thursday conference call with the media shed some light on the Patriots offseason challenges and how they've come together in the wake of nationwide protests. Tom E. Curran, Tom Keegan, and Mike Reiss have their takeaways.