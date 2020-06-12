Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

Patriots.com's own Paul Perillo added Isaiah Wynn to the list of second-year jump articles. Wynn had his first two seasons altered by injuries and is now fully healthy.

Mike Reiss reports that Sony Michel is recovering from offseason foot surgery. Michel has been rehabbing in Foxboro and could be a candidate to open training camp on the PUP list.

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media picks out his favorite moments from Stephon Gilmore's Game Pass Film Session episode.

Aidan Curran of Boston.com thinks the additions of Dan Vitale and Dalton Keene could signal a shift for the Patriots offense.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI relays that Chris Simms thinks the two veteran free agent receivers the Patriots signed could make an unexpected impact.