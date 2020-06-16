Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Tom Brady is no longer a member of the Patriots. It's true. The GOAT is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and as a result more than a few experts believe New England's run at the top of the AFC is over.

While most still feel the Patriots will win the AFC East, few give them a chance to do much more than that – and that suits the team just fine. The Boston Herald says for the first time in a long time the Patriots have something to prove. NBC Sports Boston has James White talking about how he plans to change his mindset with Brady gone.

ESPN.com continues their look back at the previous decade, today analyzing the best players of the last 10 years.

The Patriots reportedly made an addition to their coaching staff.

The Providence Journal says the Patriots have some hidden gems on the roster waiting to shine.

The Athletic breaks down the greatest free agent signings in Boston sports history, including some Patriots.

MassLive.com wonders if Sony Michel’s surgery could open the door for Damien Harris in Year 2.