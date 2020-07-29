Patriots News Blitz 7/29: Where do Pats go from here?

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Jul 29 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 09:10 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/29: Where do Pats go from here?

headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20191219_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

The Patriots suffered some expected losses this week with the news that six players have decided to opt out of the 2020 season and not play. That leaves some holes to fill on the roster, and Bill Belichick won't have a lot of time to figure out the answers.

ESPN.com looks at how the absence of those six players have altered the team's outlook for 2020. The Boston Globe looks at how the fallout could impact the team as well, and how the Patriots will need to scramble in an effort to add depth at certain positions. The Boston Herald writes about how the team can move on without Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung and Marcus Cannon.

NBC Sports Boston says for some Patriots opting out of the NFL season was the logical choice. The moves do open up some unexpected cap space and the Boston Herald looks at some options, including free agent Jadeveon Clowney. NBC Sports Boston believes the teams must look beyond Clowney with the new-found flexibility. The Providence Journal looks at some free agent options as well. The Athletic explores some options for the Patriots also. WEEI.com feels the opt-outs leave the Patriots in a tough spot.

The Boston Herald provides an updated projection of the 53-man roster. The Herald also continues its countdown to camp questions and today’s asks what version of Cam Newton the Patriots can expect.

Related Content

Patriots News Blitz 7/28: Hightower, Cannon opt out
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/28: Hightower, Cannon opt out

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Roster trimmed to 80
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Roster trimmed to 80

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/24: Stacking up the roster
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/24: Stacking up the roster

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

All of the day's news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots News Blitz 7/29: Where do Pats go from here?

Patriots News Blitz 7/29: Where do Pats go from here?

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

Patriots News Blitz 7/28: Hightower, Cannon opt out

Patriots News Blitz 7/28: Hightower, Cannon opt out

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots fan in Ireland shows off epic bobblehead collection on Reddit

Patriots fan in Ireland shows off epic bobblehead collection on Reddit

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Roster trimmed to 80

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Roster trimmed to 80

Patriots release nine players

Patriots release nine players

Report: Patriots trim roster to 80

Report: Patriots trim roster to 80

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots News Blitz 7/24: Stacking up the roster

Patriots News Blitz 7/24: Stacking up the roster

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Advertising