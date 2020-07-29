Patriots News Blitz 7/29: Where do Pats go from here?

The Patriots suffered some expected losses this week with the news that six players have decided to opt out of the 2020 season and not play. That leaves some holes to fill on the roster, and Bill Belichick won't have a lot of time to figure out the answers.
ESPN.com looks at how the absence of those six players have altered the team's outlook for 2020. The Boston Globe looks at how the fallout could impact the team as well, and how the Patriots will need to scramble in an effort to add depth at certain positions. The Boston Herald writes about how the team can move on without Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung and Marcus Cannon.
NBC Sports Boston says for some Patriots opting out of the NFL season was the logical choice. The moves do open up some unexpected cap space and the Boston Herald looks at some options, including free agent Jadeveon Clowney. NBC Sports Boston believes the teams must look beyond Clowney with the new-found flexibility. The Providence Journal looks at some free agent options as well. The Athletic explores some options for the Patriots also. WEEI.com feels the opt-outs leave the Patriots in a tough spot.
The Boston Herald provides an updated projection of the 53-man roster. The Herald also continues its countdown to camp questions and today’s asks what version of Cam Newton the Patriots can expect.