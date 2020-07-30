Patriots News Blitz 7/30: Gilmore cracks top 10

NFL Network recently completed its look at the top 100 players in the league and the Patriots were represented in the top 10. Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore checked in at No. 9, his highest ever finish in the poll.
NBC Sports Boston wonders if the Patriots would have had so many players opt out if Tom Brady were still the quarterback in New England. In the meantime, the six departures leave a lot of opportunities for younger players to fill the void. Boston Sports Journal looks at a couple of those young players and asks if they'll be able to plug the gap left by Dont'a Hightower. Speaking of opt outs, Patrick Chung explained his decision to sit out.
According to the Boston Globe, having no preseason games to showcase their skills will really hurt the chances of undrafted free agents.
Boston.com looks at 10 storylines to follow during camp. NESN.com has five under the radar players who might be able to play important roles for the Patriots this season. Also, they provide the biggest question facing each position group heading into camp.