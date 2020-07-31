Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Friday, Jul 31, 2020 08:36 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/31: Slater set to return

Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots have been hit hard with news of players deciding not to play in 2020. On Thursday, they found out that at least one veteran will be back.

Matthew Slater had reportedly pondered the idea of joining some of his teammates on the sidelines this season but instead told NFL Network that he would indeed be returning.

The Boston Herald provides a training camp preview complete with what’s new in Foxborough. The Eagle-Tribune offers a similar overview of camp.

WEEI.com gives us a pre-training camp roster projection.

NESN.com breaks down six position battles to watch during camp.

The Patriots announced they re-signed quarterback Brian Lewerke.

