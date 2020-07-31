Patriots News Blitz 7/31: Slater set to return

The Patriots have been hit hard with news of players deciding not to play in 2020. On Thursday, they found out that at least one veteran will be back.
Matthew Slater had reportedly pondered the idea of joining some of his teammates on the sidelines this season but instead told NFL Network that he would indeed be returning.
The Boston Herald provides a training camp preview complete with what’s new in Foxborough. The Eagle-Tribune offers a similar overview of camp.
WEEI.com gives us a pre-training camp roster projection.
NESN.com breaks down six position battles to watch during camp.
The Patriots announced they re-signed quarterback Brian Lewerke.